Photos: CRAVE Presented By Washington Ensemble Theatre

Love, loss, sex and desire play across the stage in this poetic and deeply personal play from legendary playwright Sarah Kane, returning to Seattle nearly two decades after it last stunned audiences as one of the first productions from Washington Ensemble Theatre (WET).

For this revisiting of the material, Intiman will bring together many of the original artists for an encore production, including Roger Benigton, Marc Kenison (Waxie Moon), and Marya Sea Kaminski. Intiman Artistic Director Jennifer Zeyl, will once again design the set, having won the Stranger Genius Award in 2006 for her original design.

Peer deep inside the mind of four fragmented and fractured characters as they strive to find peace and connection in a lonely world. A visceral and transcendent experience that will leave you breathless.

CRAVE By Sarah Kane, Directed by Roger Benington / February 11 – March 2, 2025 Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave, Seattle 98122 / Tickets at intiman.org.

Comments