Photos: BUG at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre has relased productions photos for its upcoming show, Bug. Bug is written by the Pulitzer and Tony-Award winning author, Tracy Letts, and will be directed by Blake R. York. See the photos here!

Bug centers on the meeting between Agnes, a lonely divorcee, and Peter, a soft-spoken Gulf War drifter. Agnes stays at a seedy motel in hopes of avoiding her abusive ex-husband, Jerry. At first, she lets Peter sleep platonically on her floor, but not long after he is promoted to the bed. Matters become more complicated as Jerry eagerly returns expecting to resume their relationship. On top of that, there’s a hidden bug infestation that has both Agnes and Peter dealing with scathing welts and festering sores—which has Peter believing this is the result of experiments conducted on him during his stay at an Army hospital. Their fears soon escalate to paranoia, conspiracy theories, and twisted psychological motives.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of BUG features the talents of: Cassie Jo Fastabend as Agnes, Katrina Mattson as R.C., Bil Nowicki as Peter, Josh Johnson as Jerry, and Evan Collier as Dr. Sweet.

Bug will run Friday, April 25, through Sunday, May 11, 2025, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

