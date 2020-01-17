Photo Flash: Tacoma Little Theatre Presents SHATTERING

Tacoma Little Theatre and the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) are pleased to present the AACT NewPlayFest winning play, Shattering by Pat Montley.



In Shattering, Jonah has just been released from juvenile commitment into the foster care of Jacqueline Dawson, whose estranged son Jonah helped to murder. She witnessed the crime and testified against the other two perpetrators. Now the gang leader who organized that crime wants to teach a lesson about what happens to "snitches." He orders Jonah to torture and kill Jacqueline- or be killed himself. The instructions come through Jonah's girlfriend LaBelle, whose investment in the outcome is intensified by her pregnancy. Jonah and LaBelle plot the murder, even as Jonah's relationship with the strict but caring Dawson develops, and his imagined visits with her dead son jar his conscience.



Chris Serface directs TLT's world premiere production of Shattering. The cast features Robin McGee as Jacqueline "DeeDee" Dawson, Donovan Mahannah as Jonah, Joshua Hector as Sonny, and Cynthia Kinyanjui as LaBelle. The production crew includes Assistant Director Jeremy Lynch, Stage Manager Nena Curley, with set design by Blake R. York, light design by Niclas Olson, sound design by Dylan Twiner, properties by Frank Roberts, and costumes by Michele Graves.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $135.00. Photo Flash: Dennis K Photography

Joshua Hector & Robin McGee

Donovan Mahannah & Sonny Joshua Hector

Donovan Mahannah & Joshua Hector

Cynthia Kinyanjui & Jonah Donovan Mahannah

Cynthia Kinyanjui & Jonah Donovan Mahannah

Cynthia Kinyanjui & Jonah Donovan Mahannah





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You