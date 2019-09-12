Photo Flash: First Look At Lakewood Playhouse Production Of BILOXI BLUES

Sep. 12, 2019  

BILOXI BLUES will be directed by JOHN OLIVE, who helmed last year's production of BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS and who also served as the Playhouse's very first Managing Artistic Director in the early 1980s!

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Drew Bates (Returning as Eugene from year's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS), Ethan Penland (Hennesey), Lucas Gomez (Wyckowski), Cassie Jo Fastabend (Daisy), Devan Malone (Rowena), George Blanchard (Epstein), Travis Martinez (Selridge), Aaron Mohs-Hale (Carney) and John Munn (Sgt.Toomey).

When we last met Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930's Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about Life and Love with a capital 'L' along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.

Photo Credit: Tim Johnston

Drew Bates (Eugene) And The Members Of His Platoon

Drew Bates

Aaron Mohs-Hale (Carney), Drew Bates (Eugene) and John Munn (Sgt. Toomey)

Aaron Mohs-Hale (Carney) And John Munn (Sgt. Toomey)

Lucas Gomez (Wykowski), Drew Bates (Eugene) And Travis Martinez (Seldridge)

Devan Malone (Rowena)

Cassie Jo Fastabend (Daisy) And Drew Bates (Eugene)

Drew Bates (Eugene)

George Blanchard (Epstein)

Aaron Mohs-Hale (Carney) And Drew Bates (Eugene)

Cassie Jo Fastabend (Daisy)

Drew Bates (Eugene)

Travis Martinez (Seldridge) And John Munn (Sgt. Toomey)



