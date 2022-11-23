Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month
Performances are at the Everett Performing Arts Center from December 9 through 11 and at Edmonds Center for the Arts from December 15 through December 20.
Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents the annual production of The Nutcracker, returning to the Everett Performing Arts Center and the Edmonds Center for the Arts this December.
The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night's journey. This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
OBT's production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers, including OBT company dancers in principal roles, local guest artists, and select Olympic Ballet School students.
The Nutcracker performances are scheduled at the Everett Performing Arts Center from December 9 through 11 and at Edmonds Center for the Arts from December 15 through December 20. Tickets range from $25 to $50 and are available at https://www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at 425.774.7570.
In addition to the full-length performances, OBT offers morning matinee productions at both locations. Perfect for kids and adults of all ages, these abridged performances (1 hour and 15 minutes) are $10 per person for groups of 20 or more. This production includes an "Introduction to the Magic of Theatre" intermission segment, giving audience members a special behind-the-scenes demonstration of scenery, lighting, costumes, and props. Matinee performances are at 10:30 am on Friday, December 9 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, Thursday, December 15, and Friday, December 16 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. For more information or group reservations, call 425-774-7570 or email dance@olympicballet.org.
For patrons wishing to enjoy ballet from the comfort of their homes, OBT is providing digital access to 2021 performances of The Nutcracker in Edmonds and Everett. Digital access to each show is $25 through December 31, 2022, and includes unlimited viewing for seven days. More information about the digital access will be available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211168®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olympicballet.org%2Fperformance-season%2Fthe-nutcracker%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
