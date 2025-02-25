News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Will Be Performed By New Theatre Company, Circle of Fire Theatre

Performances run now through March 9, 2025.

Circle of Fire Theatre, newly founded by Molly Hall, Jason Gingold, and Ken Michels, performs their second mainstage performance, Noël Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT, in partnership with Redmond’s SecondStory Rep. Now through March 9.

BLITHE SPIRIT is a sparkling comedy of errors where the living and the dead collide with hilarious consequences. When a hapless novelist invites an eccentric medium to his home for a séance, he unwittingly conjures the ghost of his first wife, a vivacious and manipulative spirit. As the spectral ex-spouse wreaks havoc on his current marriage, the ensuing chaos and witty banter create a whirlwind of laughter and confusion. With sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and a touch of the supernatural, Noël Coward’s classic play is a timeless and uproarious delight.

Directed by Ken Michels, the cast includes Jason Gingold, Molly Hall, Telana Laine, Cindy Giese French, Christopher Puckett, Colleen Gillon, and Josephine Cessna.

The creative team includes Seamus C. Smith (Assistant Director/Stage Manager) Jenny Dreessen (Costume Coordinator), Mark Chenovick (Set/Light/Sound Designer), and Marianna de Fazio (Dialect Coach).



