Nine Young Musicians Advance to Final Round of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s National Young Artist Competition

The nine finalists for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s 31st Young Artist Competition were announced today by VSO’s CEO, Dr. Igor Shakhman. The final round of the competition, which is free and open to the public, will take place on October 12, 2025 at 2:00 pm (PT) at First Presbyterian Church in Vancouver, WA. Steve Bass, recently retired President and CEO of Oregon Public Broadcasting, will emcee the competition, which will also be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

Continuing the competition format of past years, nine of the nation’s finest young musicians will compete in three categories: piano, strings, and winds/brass. Gold Medal winners in each category will receive the opportunity to perform with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons on January 17 and 18, 2026 at Skyview Concert Hall. Additionally, all finalists will receive generous cash prizes. Gold Medalists will be awarded $5,000 each; Silver Medalists, $2,000 each; Bronze Medalists, $1,000 each.

An extraordinary panel of renowned performers and educators will judge the final round, including:

Zuill Bailey: GRAMMY Award-winning cello virtuoso, Artistic Director of several major music festivals in the US, including Sitka Summer Music Festival, and a professor of Cello at UT El Paso.

Dr. Julia Hwakyu Lee: Award-winning solo and chamber pianist, faculty at the University of Portland and Portland State University, and previous faculty at Southern Utah University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Philippe Quint: GRAMMY-award nominee recording artist, critically acclaimed violin virtuoso, featured soloist with some of the world’s finest orchestras, and an active chamber musician.

Dr. Ken Selden: Award-winning Director of Orchestral Studies at Portland State University and the conductor and music director of the Portland State University Orchestra.

Dr. Igor Shakhman: Principal Clarinetist and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Co-founder of the Vancouver USA Arts and Music Festival and VSO Chamber Music Series. Former Clarinet Faculty of the University of Portland and Willamette University.

