Nick Garrison Memorial Service Announced At Seattle Repertory Theatre, October 10

Seattle mourns the loss of one of its most talented, caring, and inspiring souls with the recent death of Nick Garrison, who passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Seattle mourns the loss of one of its most talented, caring, and inspiring souls with the recent death of Nick Garrison, who passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022.

On October 10 at 6 pm at the Seattle Repertory Theatre, Nick's family and friends from Seattle's theatre community invite all who loved him or were touched by his powerful performances to come together and celebrate the rich life and joyous legacy of incredible performances.

The evening will include words by Nick's family and close friends, as well as music by Seattle performers Sarah Rudinoff, Bhama Roget, Angie Louise, Chris Jefferies, Branden Romans, John Hollis, and many more of Nick's creative collaborators throughout the years.

Light food and a no-host bar serving wine and beer will be open in the lobby after a short program, where cabaret tables and an open microphone will also be available for anyone wishing to share stories and songs.

This event is FREE and open to anyone who loved and remembers Nick. Please visit the website, www.rememberingnick.com for more information.

