New Immersive Theatre Experience THE DOUBLE to Premiere in Seattle

The Double, a bold new production from immersive theatre company Witness, will have its world premiere on June 27, 2025, transforming a vacant downtown office in Seattle into a fully-designed space for a contemporary psychological thriller. Inspired by Fyodor Dostoyevsky's 1846 novella, the production reimagines the story with shades of Severance within the unsettling, liminal environs of a modern tech office.

Audiences will enter an open-plan office environment, taking seats at desks and observing live action unfold behind a glass-walled conference rooms, while scattered computer monitors play duelling interviews recounting the leadup to a mysterious incident. Guests are welcome to engage however they choose - switching seats or walking around to get a different vantage point, rifling through scattered files left behind on the desks, or even grabbing themselves coffee from the break room - allowing them to experience and explore the story to their liking throughout.

Witness is returning to Seattle after their previous production Last Days of the Tsars at the Stimson-Green Mansion in 2020. Witness is an immersive theatre company that has created such shows as The Island, which reset the myth of Circe and Odysseus in a disused hospital campus in London; Ritual, a daylong durational installation based on The Oresteia that featured one actor performing for 8 hours straight; Noirtown, a free-roam experience hailed as "electrifying" by The New York Times; and their debut THE VISITATION, which sold out two consecutive runs at the Wyckoff House, the oldest building in New York City.

The Double is directed by Charlotte Murray and adapted by Michael Bontatibus, and continues Witness's mission to create narrative-based immersive theater which grants audiences agency within layered, detailed worlds. The production will run for a three-week engagement in a new space at LIT Immersive that is as-yet unseen to audiences from June 27-July 13, 2025. Performance days and times vary weekly.

