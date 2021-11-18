New Dance Casting Announced For LAND OF THE SWEETS

For many Seattleites, the long-awaited return of Verlaine & McCann's Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker can't arrive soon enough! This season, the acclaimed producers are excited to share that audiences can look forward to performances from some of their favorite acts from the past, with a collection of new and exciting performers rounding out a cast chock-full of professional ballet dancers who flawlessly incorporate burlesque into their classical technique.

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker has performed for 14 consecutive years at The Triple Door - save for the canceled 2020 performances due to the pandemic - and this year will run for 26 performances December 8-29 at The Triple Door in downtown Seattle. Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/BurlesqueNutcracker2021.

Favorite characters like the light-juggling magic of Babette La Fave, the ever-lovable Snowflakes, and Lily Verlaine's Baroness of Bon-Bons (the Sugar Plum Fairy) are back at The Triple Door. Also returning is the live nine-piece jazz orchestra, The Nutcracker Nonette, stunning scenic pieces, professional dance talent, opulent bespoke costuming by Stephanie Seymour, and original choreography from the classically-trained burlesque superstar Lily Verlaine.

Fan-favorite Patrick Jeffrey returns from Minneapolis to reprise his role as The Rat King, and joining the ensemble this year is dancer Babatunji Johnson, straight from Alonso King's LINES Ballet in San Francisco. Also new for this year, an entirely re-imagined "Emissaries from the Land Of Tea," featuring opulent new costume design, an updated concept collaboration between Paris Original and Lily Verlaine, all set to a sultry new musical arrangement by Jasper McCann. Countless other surprises await... so prepare to be enchanted by Land Of The Sweets like never before!

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker is conceived, directed, and produced by Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann, from an original idea by Lily Verlaine. Choreography by Lily Verlaine. Book and Original Songs by Jasper McCann, with jazz arrangements of the Tchaikovsky score by Jasper McCann, Kate Olson, and Michael Owcharuk.

The complete casting for the 2021 production of Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker includes Lily Verlaine (The Snow Queen, Prima Calla Lily, Baroness of Bon-Bons ), Jasper McCann (Charles Drosselmingus), Patrick Jeffrey (The Rat King, Baklava Brother, Snowflake), Moscato Extatique (Hot Chocolate, Snowflake), Asteria Mei (Marzi The Shepherdess, Tea Twin, Blossom, Snowlake), Viola Vector (Countess Of Coffee, Blossom, Snowflake), Elektra Luxe (Cristalina; a Snowflake, Countess of Coffee-alternate), Iona Rose (Janet; a Snowflake), Fair Elise (Rosette; a Snowflake), Babette La Fave (The Sleepytime Reveler, Snowflake), Paris Original (Borscht Brother, Tea Twin, Peacock, Blossom, Snowflake), Red Delicious (Tulips the Housekeeper), Tova Da Luna (The Angel, Blossom, Snowflake), Big Baba (Coco The Toreador, Baklava Brother, Snowflake), Boston Blonde (Baklava Brother, Peacock, Blossom), Sarah C. Brightly (Blossom, Snowflake).

The Nutcracker Nonette: Kate Olson (Bandleader, Woodwinds), Michael Owcharuk (Keyboards), Dave Pascal (Upright Bass), Eric Eagle (Percussion), J. Park Evans (Guitar), Robert Beasley (Trumpet), Dexter Stevens (Woodwinds), Josiah Boothby (Horn), and Naomi Siegel (Trombone).