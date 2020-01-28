March Is Cabaret Month Festival Opens At The Triple Door February 28

Pacific Northwest Cabaret Association presents an all-star opening night at The Triple Door to launch March Is Cabaret Month Festival 2020. Hosted by Arnaldo!, the night features three main acts: "irresistible" Weimar Berlin-inspired cabaret band The Love Markets, led by singer-songwriter Angie Louise; famously fabulous vocal quartet Princess Guy; and mid-century swing aficionados Sweet Spot Combo.

This opening night gala at The Triple Door kicks off a month-long festival of 26 artist acts and 21 shows over 11 nights, drawing from a wide range of local talent and beyond. In addition to the headliners, opening night audiences will be treated to guest spots from cabaret acts The Sirens of Swing, Karen Skrinde & Jordan McClellan, Maureen Mershon, Gabrielle Nicole and Heather & Ben Gonio, previewing shows in the March festival. The evening promises to be a high-powered collection of diverse and top-notch musical entertainment.

"Arnaldo is about as close to an old-time nightclub chanteuse as we're likely to find on today's scene... A special performer with depth and intelligence." - Stu Hamstra 's Cabaret Hotline

"The real treat is seeing The Love Markets perform on stage, where the band's intoxicating theatricality comes alive and sets whole audiences to dreaming of running away with this deliciously dark carnival." - Seattle Magazine. "Ruffle-clad ruffians... Louise is a singer, songwriter and actress with fearsome chops." - City Arts.

March Is Cabaret Month: Arnaldo!, The Love Markets, Princess Guy and Sweet Spot Combo plays Friday February 28, at The Triple Door (216 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101). Showtime is 7:30 pm, with doors opening for seating and dinner service at 6 pm. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at www.tripledoor.net , by phone at 206.838.4333, or at The Triple Door box office at 216 Union Street.

Age Recommendation: This performance is recommended for ages 8+.





