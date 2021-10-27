MEAN GIRLS Comes To Seattle's Paramount Theatre This November

Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount is pleased to announce the First National Tour of Mean Girls-the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film-will be coming to The Paramount Theatre from Tuesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 21 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway Season.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Tickets are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

To prioritize the safety of audiences, staff, cast and crew, Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount and Seattle Theatre Group (STG) are working in consultation with local government and public health officials and will observe increased safety protocols to allow for reopening at full capacity in the theater. STG will require proof of vaccination for entry to all performances. Those individuals unable to be fully vaccinated, including children under 12, must have proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of performance.

STG staff will check for proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit Seattle Theatre Group's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at Reopening - About STG (stgpresents.org) for more information.