Lineup Set for Seattle Theatre Group's 24th Annual More Music @ The Moore

Seattle Theatre Group has revealed he artist lineup and music director for the 24th Annual More Music @ The Moore, the program that provides exceptional young local musicians ages 14-21, regardless of what style they play, the opportunity to make music together. More Music @ The Moore, which is one of STG's flagship Education & Community Engagement programs, highlights the future of Seattle music and culminates in a live performance on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the historic Moore Theatre.

Kim Burse returns for a second year as the program's music director. Burse is a seasoned music director with over two decades in the industry who has worked with music icons including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Beyonce, and Brandy. The artist lineup features Carnatic violinist Amrutha Achalla, singer/songwriter Thawdawaing Hemlstetter, multi-instrumentalist BNH Deluxe, indie band Clover, hip hop artist Issac Burdette, grunge and soul singer/songwriter Rainbow Jackson, jam/rock band Rose Peak, and traditional Mongolian duo Zje Mongol. Learn more about this year's participating young artists at the bottom of this release.



Tickets start at $8 (not including fees) and are on sale now. They can be purchased online or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. This is an all-ages event and seating is general admission.

For 24 years More Music @ The Moore has celebrated the rich talent of youth in the Seattle community. Participating young musicians learn through group collaborations, mentorships from music industry professionals, as well as opportunities for production and promotional support. Since its inception over 600 young musicians have participated in the program, 120+ mentors and 10 music directors have facilitated collaboration and programming, over 300 songs and 55 genres/cultural styles have been represented, and the final culminating performances have been attended by 35,000+ audience members. Alumni of this program include Seattle-based rapper Macklemore, Benicio Bryant, who was a contestant on America's Got Talent, and Metropolitan Opera star J'Nai Bridges.

MEET THE 2025 ARTISTS

Amrutha Achalla – Carnatic Violin

Amrutha Varshini Achalla, also now known as "Violin Amrutha," an 8th grader at Inglewood Middle School, is a talented violinist trained in both Indian and Western classical traditions. She is a dedicated disciple of Grammy Award-winning violin maestro Shri Ganesh Rajagopalan for Indian violin and studies Western violin under the guidance of Ms. Cecilia Buss. Amrutha began playing the violin at the age of 4 and gave her first Indian violin debut concert at the age of 9. Since then, she has continued her musical journey, performing and participating in events such as the Northwest Folklife Festival, Lights of India, and the Festival of Compassion. She achieved second place in the prestigious Cleveland Festival Competition for the Ragam, Swaram, and Krithi categories and was inducted into the Live4You Hall of Fame, Season 3 (2024) by the Live4You Carnatic platform. Amrutha's accomplishments in Western classical music are equally remarkable. She represented her school Chamber Orchestra, securing second place in the W-ASTA competition and first violin in the WMEA competition. Amrutha is also an accomplished member of the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra (SYSO) Debut Orchestra and serves as the Concertmaster for the Middle Honors Orchestra, a prestigious leadership role. Amrutha continues to excel in her dual musical pursuits, embodying a deep passion and dedication to her craft.

BNH Deluxe – Pop/Multi-instrumentalist

John Stephen RePass, professionally known as BNH Deluxe, is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He began producing ambient music/lo-fi hip-hop with nothing but a tablet and a headset, and over time his sound has expanded heavily, incorporating and experimenting with elements of alternative rock, indie pop, heavy metal, lofi, hip-hop, and avant-garde music.

Clover – Indie Band

Clover is an indie rock band from Seattle, WA, that formed in 2022 as a group of college friends who wanted to write and produce their own music. They have nearly three decades of performing experience between them and have played many local venues such as the Fremont Abbey, Central Saloon, Lucky Liquor, and many more. Clover is David Diepersloot, Gavin Abel, Jayson Harper, and Lizzy Butler.

Issac Burdette – Hip Hop

Issac Burdette learns, creates, and repeats that process in what seems to be a limitless cycle. A part of his drive to create also comes the love for sharing his art. He has performed about a dozen times at any local open mics or events. He is beyond grateful to be chosen to perform and learn within this program.

Rainbow Jackson – Grunge, Soul Singer/Songwriter

Rainbow Jackson is a 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, CA. With a passion for music that began at the age of four, Rainbow has spent years honing her craft through vocal lessons and participation in various show choirs. Her journey includes musical theater training in both high school and college, as well as performing at local open mics and collaborating with fellow musicians in Seattle. Rainbow is also a member of The Residency 2024 cohort, where she had the opportunity to perform at Benaroya Hall alongside Macklemore and other up-and-coming artists. Known for her dynamic voice and heartfelt songwriting, Rainbow is quickly making a name for herself in the Seattle music scene.

Rose Peak – Jam/Rock Band

Rose Peak is a genre-bending band formed in 2023 at the University of Washington. The group is focused on crafting a sound that captures everyone's distinct sound and influences. Bluesy/psychedelic guitar and vocals, funky bass, and jazz influenced drumming and saxophone playing, past, present and future, all mesh together in a variety of ways to craft a distinct sound completely their own. Rose Peak is Aadithya Manoj, Aiden Chan, James Eberle, Marko Vidich, and Packard Stephenson.

Thawdawaing Helmstetter – Singer/Songwriter

Thawdawaing Helmstetter is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter born and raised in Seattle, WA. She has been singing for forever, but she didn't get on stage until junior year of high school when she joined her school's theater program. She has performed at Folk Life for KUOW Radioactive, and at 'The Kitchen' at Madame Lou's, a show put on by Prodigy Camp.

Zje Mongol – Traditional Mongolian

Batbaatar Twins, Zje Mongol band, are dedicated to sharing the rich cultural heritage of Mongolia with the world through music. They usually perform with their sister Anu (MM@M 2023 alum). Their performances at major festivals such as Northwest Folklife, and Wintergrass Music Festival have captivated diverse audiences. With expertise in the Morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur, Tsuur, and Khuumii (throat singing), the band's goal is to preserve and spread Mongolian folk art, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Through collaborations with organizations like the Rainbow City Orchestra they are forging new paths to celebrate and honor Mongolian traditions on the global stage.

