Larry Hohm to Tell Chilling Tales in AN EVENING OF MURDER at Seattle Open Arts Place

Seattle storyteller Larry Hohm will take the stage on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. for An Evening of Murder, a gripping night of dark fiction at Seattle Open Arts Place (formerly 18th & Union). Audiences can attend in person at 1406 18th Avenue or stream the event from anywhere.

Hohm, known throughout Seattle for his evocative, memorized performances, brings literary crime and mystery stories to life with theatrical flair. An Evening of Murder features chilling tales by acclaimed authors including Bill Pronzini, Ruth Rendell, Jack Ritchie, and Jennifer Gifford. Rather than reading from a page, Hohm performs each story from memory—infusing them with dramatic tension and emotional depth.

A longtime presence in Seattle’s storytelling scene, Hohm has performed at open mics, festivals, theaters, libraries, and private venues across the city. He specializes in dark, character-driven narratives by masterful writers of suspense, horror, and psychological fiction.

An Evening of Murder

Friday, August 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Open Arts Place (formerly 18th & Union)

1406 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122

Also available via livestream

Tickets: Choose-Your-Own-Price

Seattle Open Arts Place is a Central District venue dedicated to accessible, community-centered art. The building is mostly step-free, with a ramp available for one small step into the theater. No one is turned away for lack of funds; to request a complimentary ticket, email 18thandunionseattle@gmail.com.