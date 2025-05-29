Lakewood Playhouse Reveals Summer Season of Educational Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lakewood Playhouse has announced a vibrant lineup of summer theater programming, offering opportunities for young performers to explore the stage and build their skills through immersive productions and specialized workshops. This year’s season includes partnerships with Museum of Glass and City of Lakewood’s SummerFEST, providing students with unforgettable venues and unique artistic experiences.

Immersive Productions & Collaborations

This summer, Lakewood Playhouse will present a special youth production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream for ages 14–22, culminating in a full-length immersive performance in and around the Museum of Glass, with an excerpt also performed at SummerFEST. Another highlight of the season is a regional premiere of Hadestown: Teen Edition, where high school students will bring the Tony Award-winning musical to life with final showcases staged in the museum’s iconic Hot Shop.

These large-scale productions offer young artists a chance to work with theatre professionals from audition through performance, gaining insight into the full production process.

Camp and Workshop Highlights

LITTLES SUMMER CAMP

Ages: Rising K–1st graders

Dates: June 23–27 | Time: 9:00 AM–12:00 PM | Fee: $250

Instructor: LaNita Hudson Walters

This introductory camp emphasizes imagination, storytelling, and fun through games and creative play, culminating in a short, original presentation.

SUMMER SKILLS WORKSHOPS (Ages 13+)

Dates: June 23–27 | Time: 2:00–4:00 PM | Fee: $200 (or $50 per session)

Daily drop-in workshops focus on different performance skills including singing, Shakespeare, stage combat, monologues, and dance.

WILLY WONKA KIDS

Ages: Rising 1st–6th graders

Dates: June 30–July 3 | Time: 9:00 AM–4:00 PM | Fee: $300

Showcase: July 3 at 4:00 PM

Young actors bring Roald Dahl’s candy-filled world to life in just four days.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Ages: 14–22

Dates: July 7–18 | Time: 9:00 AM–4:00 PM

Performances: July 18 at Museum of Glass & July 19 at SummerFEST

Instructors: Noel Koran, Addie Livingston | Stage Manager: Marco Dias

An immersive Shakespeare experience, building classical acting technique while performing in a nontraditional, museum-based setting.

HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION

Ages: Rising 9th–12th graders & age 19

Dates: July 21–August 8 | Time: 9:00 AM–4:00 PM

Showcases: August 8 at 7:00 PM (Lakewood Playhouse) & August 9 at 2:00 PM (Museum of Glass)

A bold, full-length staging of Anaïs Mitchell’s mythical musical led by Becca Jourden, Elijah Bellis, and Nyah Hart.

NEWSIES JR.

Ages: Rising 3rd–8th graders

Dates: August 11–22 | Time: 9:00 AM–4:00 PM | Fee: $500

Showcases: August 22 at 7:00 PM & August 23 at 2:00 PM

Students take on the inspiring story of newsboys who fight for justice in turn-of-the-century New York City.

SEUSSICAL KIDS

Ages: Rising 1st–6th graders

Dates: August 25–29 | Time: 9:00 AM–4:00 PM | Fee: $300

Showcase: August 29 at 4:00 PM

Campers explore Dr. Seuss’s whimsical world in this playful musical, while learning fundamentals of singing, acting, and movement.

Lakewood Playhouse emphasizes accessibility for all students. Financial assistance and scholarships are available to ensure that no young artist is turned away due to cost.

For more information or to register, visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042.

