LUCIDITY Makes West Coast Premiere in November

Fresh off October’s premiere of Jubilee, Seattle Opera will present the West Coast premiere of Lucidity, a new chamber opera from composer Laura Kaminsky and librettist David Cote. Co-produced by On Site Opera, this intimate production runs November 21–24 in Tagney Jones Hall one week after its world premiere in New York City.

Lucidity explores the intricate relationships and emotional landscapes of four individuals brought together by a music therapy trial designed to treat dementia. The opera follows Lili, a retired singer facing cognitive decline; her son Dante, who has put his own music career on hold to care for her; Sunny, a young clarinetist finding her path in music school; and Dr. Claire Klugman, a former singer now working as a neuroscientist. Their interconnected stories reveal moments of joy and sacrifice as they quest for clarity amid their challenges.

Deeply rooted in the personal experiences of its creators, the opera reflects Kaminsky’s and Cote’s respective experiences managing a loved one’s cognitive decline and caregiving for a spouse in their final days, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to this story.

“Lucidity is a deeply personal exploration of how music can bridge the gaps created by cognitive decline,” reflected Cote, whose multifaceted career as a playwright and arts critic spans three decades. “Working on this piece has been both a creative and cathartic process, and I hope it resonates with audiences on a profound level.”

“It represents both the struggle for clarity and the illumination that music can provide,” added Kaminsky, whose opera As One played at Seattle Opera in 2016 and has since become the most-produced new opera in North America, according to Opera America magazine.

Lucidity addresses the widespread issue of cognitive decline, a challenge affecting the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s—a number projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. Beyond the statistics, Lucidity offers a message of hope. It emphasizes that, amidst the darkness of dementia, there is light in the form of family, love, and rediscovery through music. Its creators hope it will serve as a beacon of optimism, illuminating the path forward and fostering connections that transcend the isolating effects of memory loss.

“Our opera is a testament to the power of music to restore connections and offer hope even in the darkest times,” says Sarah Meyers, stage director and Artistic Director of On Site Opera. “This opera is not just about the challenges of memory loss but also about the enduring strength of human connection. It is about hope, resilience, and our immense capacity for creativity and discovery, at any stage in life.”

“When words and speech are no longer accessible, music has a unique ability to reach parts of the brain that remain resilient, offering a means of communication and expression,” said Seattle Opera’s General and Artistic Director, James Robinson. “Like many in our community, I’ve witnessed firsthand the way music can provide comfort to a loved one as they struggle with dementia. The last thing my father heard before he died was the sound of music, and I know it provided him with peace.”

The production features a remarkable cast of Seattle Opera debuts, led by the esteemed 80-year-old soprano Lucy Shelton, who brings depth and a wealth of experience to the role of Lili. Shelton, an award-winning artist and a luminary in the world of contemporary music, is internationally recognized for her dedication to contemporary repertoire, having premiered over 100 works by some of today’s preeminent composers. Most recently, Shelton performed in the world and West Coast premieres of Kaija Saariaho’s Innocence. Laura Kaminsky conceived Lucidity specifically for Shelton, envisioning her in the starring role from the very beginning.

Also featured are Blythe Gaissert as Dr. Claire Klugman, Cristina María Castro as Sunny, and Eric McKeever as Dante, each bringing their unique talents to this compelling narrative, further enriching the opera’s exploration of memory, connection, and resilience. Clarinetist Yasmina Spiegelberg and pianist Kyle P. Walker make up the instrumental ensemble, led by conductor Geoffrey McDonald.

The creative team features six Seattle Opera debuts, including stage director Sarah Meyers, assistant director Sable Strout, scenic consultant Cameron Anderson, props designer Rachel Kenner, Costume Designer Beth Goldenberg, and lighting designer Tláloc López-Watermann, in addition to returning wigs, hair, and makeup designer Ashlee Naegle (Jubilee, ’24).

