KING LEAR Now Onstage at Island Shakespeare Festival

Island Shakespeare Festival (ISF) presents its Summer Season 2024 outdoors on beautiful Whidbey Island through Sept. 8.

Featuring: William Shakespeare's "King Lear" and Aphra Behn's "The Lucky Chance"

Experience outdoor classical theater on an enchanting forest stage with consummate actors. Bring a picnic and eat before the 6 p.m. show. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The timeless tragedy of King Lear comes to life in Island Shakespeare Festival's captivating production, directed by Terri McMahon. This powerful tragedy tells the story of the aging King Lear who decides to divide his kingdom among his three daughters. His plan goes awry when his daughters' flattery leads to treachery and betrayal. Probing deeply into the complexities of human nature and the consequences of power and betrayal, the play unravels the poignant tale of an aging monarch's descent into madness and the ultimate redemption of his soul, while tackling themes of transformation, disillusionment, consent, and the timeless struggle for identity.

"Whatever you are dealing with in your current life will have to do with King Lear and elements of the story or characters precisely. It reflects the hard and wonderful journey of being human," says director McMahon.

"King Lear is a big play and you need to have the right Lear," says the director." I feel very good to have that actor be Jonathan Cullen, and Peter Hadres as Gloucester, as these characters are the anchors of the play."

From Lear's tragic unraveling to the cunning machinations of his daughters, every moment of this production captivates the audience with its emotional intensity and thought-provoking relevance.

Is there any cause in nature that makes these hard hearts? asks Lear.

"That is the central question of the play for me," says Cullen. "There must be a reason people are cruel and can enact awful cruelties. Where does that come from? And where do we stop? Interrogating that idea is the heart of the play for me."

However, Cullen acknowledges that one can be awful and do horrible things, but that doesn't mean we have to forfeit all our sympathy for that character.

"For me, what redeems Lear through his going crazy and getting to the other side of his madness, he does say 'forget and forgive.' We see that he wants to be forgiven by Cordelia. That helps redeem him for me. And the fact that it breaks his heart when he holds her body in his arms. In the end, we see in Lear a glimpse of the dad he should have been all along."

This production of King Lear is a triumph of theatrical storytelling, a profound exploration of the human condition, and an unmissable experience for audiences seeking the unyielding power of classical drama. As the play hurtles towards its shattering conclusion, the audience is left to ponder weighty questions about the nature of power, loyalty, and the enduring resilience of the human spirit. King Lear stands as a powerful testament to the enduring resonance of Shakespeare's work and its ability to illuminate the profound truths of the human experience, no matter the century. Don't miss it!

Additionally, Aphra Behn's "The Lucky Chance" is open. Both shows play in rotation at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays closing Sept. 8, with some matinees at 1 p.m. Sundays. Gates open one hour before curtain. All performances are at 5476 Maxwelton Road in Langley. Wear a sun hat and layers when you come. Enjoy the shows!

Audience members can look forward to:

• Professional theater that excites, challenges, satirizes and celebrates the human condition

• A beer, wine, mead garden and concession stand with other refreshments/picnic tables

• The beauty of Whidbey Island on a summer evening and a good story

• Kids and adults welcome to enter a world they may not have yet experienced

• Pay-What-You-Will tickets, making theater accessible to everyone/Tickets also available to reserve in advance at islandshakespearefest.org.

Visit islandshakespearefest.org for more information.

FOOD and DRINK:

In addition to a beer, wine and mead tent, cookies, chips, ice cold treats, hot or iced coffee, tea and sparkling drinks are also available on site. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and use the picnic tables for a pre-show meal. Salinity (www.eatsalinity.com) will provide the concessions inside Henry the Tent where you'll find a wide variety of snacks for all ages. Salinity will offer smoked Alaskan salmon, grassfed cheese, organic coffee concentrate, and our island's favorite bagels, among other delectables.

