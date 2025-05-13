Intiman Theatre To Host Free Community Choir Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Intiman Theatre has announced a free Community Choir Workshop with Sam Towsend, Jr. at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute on Saturday, June 28, 2pm-5pm. The workshop is part of Intiman's Night School, which offers periodic continuing education opportunities and classes to integrate the arts into the daily lives of Seattle's communities.

The workshop will teach the basics of gospel using music from Black Nativity, alongside members of the shows' choir and band. The event is open to singers of all levels. People of all ages, races, and backgrounds are invited to join in and discover the magic and music of this annual holiday spectacular in a fun community setting.

ABOUT REV. SAM TOWNSEND JR.

Townsend is the Minister of Music for Greater Glory Ministries. He is an alumni cast member of Black Nativity, serving as the production's Choral Conductor from 2000–2012 under the mentorship of the show's then Music Director Patrinell “Pat” Wright. In 2023, Sam returned to Intiman to become the Music Director for the new production. He is a facility member of the James Cleveland Gospel Workshop of America, and the founder and director of the award winning Imani Fellowship Choir. Sam was a vocalist in the 2014 Grammy Awards performance of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Same Love, and is the author of the book Funny Faith, I'm Convinced.

Intiman's production of Black Nativity with presenting partner The Hansberry Project will return for its third year, playing December 10-28, 2025. Langston Hughes' vision of the Nativity story is brought to life with pageantry and soul-stirring music featuring a city-wide gospel choir, with the second act featuring a modern showcase of soaring vocalists, stories, and an audience sing-along.

To register for the free community workshop, visit intiman.org. Group and Member tickets for the annual production of Black Nativity will be available starting June 10.

