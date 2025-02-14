Instant Noodles 24 Hour Asian-American Play Festival Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions will host Instant Noodles 24 Hour Asian-American Play Festival, written by Celeste Mari Williams, Molly Olis Krost, Eddy (Jiuxi) Xin, M. Yichao, Anamaria Guerzon, Carol Y. Lee, directed by Miko Premo, Kiefer Kaname Harrington, David Le, Zenaida Rose Smith, Christie Zhao, and Zheng Wang, on March 8th and 9th, at the Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave. S. in Seattle).

A group of Asian American actors, writers, directors, and musicians will meet on the evening of March 7th to kick off the creation of world premiere plays in 24 hours. Writers will have the night to create their plays, directors and actors will be handed scripts in the morning of March 8th and sent off to rehearse, designers and tech will be creating along the way, and that evening at 7:30pm, the plays will have their premiere. March 9th will be the encore performance.

This event is reminiscent of the 14/48 Festival, a Seattle favorite, that produces as the name implies, 14 new plays over the course of 48 hours based on various themes pulled at random. It also harkens back to Pork Filled’s previous 24 Hour festival from 2021, titled Resilience!, which was aimed at raising a collective voice against anti-Asian hate, winner of a Teeny Award for Racial Justice from Teen Tix.

This time around, Instant Noodles is a celebration of two pillars of Pork Filled Productions: play and joy. In a time of uncertainty, community joy is one of the greatest resistances, and Instant Noodles promises just that. This event will uniquely showcase the Asian American theatre community in a playful, joyful festival.

“In a city with a 20% Asian American population, Instant Noodles puts a well deserved spotlight on the multihyphenate talent of our community that is 100% unique to this event,” says founding executive director, Roger Tang. “It embraces acting, directing, writing and design, and introduces theatres of all sizes in the area to Asian American talent they might not have seen before.”

"We are so fortunate to have such a wealth of Asian American talent in this region,” explains Kathy Hsieh, Co-Executive Producer for SIS Productions. “Instant Noodles offers so many of us the opportunity to work together in a fun, collaborative way while showcasing the diversity that exists within our community. There are several generations of artists who have said yes and we're excited to have everyone in the same room and can't wait to share what they come up with!"

The cast features Zoe Ding, Youran “Sebastian” Wang,Kathy Hsieh, Sumant Gupta, Karis Ho, Angel Gao, Owen Yen, Megan Huynh, Minki Bai, Pearl Mei Lam, Lola Rei Fukushima, Jen-Ai Clinton, Hank Tian, Mona Leach, Tina Deng, Mario Orallo-Molinaro, Aaron Jin, Gurvinder Singh, Kristina Roy, Wendy Chinn, Rachael Uyeno, Tim Takechi, Joshua Erme, and Liam He.

The plays will be scored with original music by Josh Valdez, James Hyun Lee, Xiaohan Zhang, Van Lang Pham, and Matt Dela Cruz.

The creative team includes Omar Faust (stage manager), Michael Latham (stage manager), Alegra Batara (stage manager), Jack (Jessamyn) Bateman-Iino (designer), Anna Shih (designer), Tianxing Yan (designer), Sihan (Samantha) Yang (designer), Roger Tang (producer), Kathy Hsieh (producer), Kendall Uyeji (producer), Josh Valdez (producer), David Le (producer) and Alyda Sorm (producer).

Comments