HUNGRY Makes its U.S. Premiere With Sound Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Four years after its UK premiere, HUNGRY is set to make its U.S. debut with Sound Theatre Company. “We are what we eat.” This mantra underpins the relationship of two Brits brought together by their love of food—Bex, a working-class Black waitress who prefers comfort over culinary pretense, and Lori, a white chef with dreams of transforming a modest chicken shack into a high-end dining experience. But their shared passion soon exposes deeper tensions of class, race, appropriation, and identity. In HUNGRY, a gripping two-hander, opposites attract—but good intentions in the kitchen may not be enough to keep their relationship from boiling over.

The cast is led by Simone Alene as Bex and Jayne Hubbard as Lori, HUNGRY is directed by Vincent J. Orduña.

The creative team includes:

Jasmine Lomax – Intimacy Choreographer

Omar Faust – Stage Manager

Jared Norman – Projections Designer

Robin Macartney – Scenic & Props Designer

Richard Schaefer – Lighting Designer

Doris Black – Costume Designer

Following a successful debut as a resident company at Theatre Puget Sound’s Center Theatre, Sound Theatre Company is proud to present HUNGRY as its second mainstage production in this new chapter. Originally slated for the 2024 season, the play was postponed to allow for financial stabilization. Thanks to support from Sound Theatre’s March 2-3 Paul for Pete events, the production is now set to take the stage—more relevant than ever in 2025.

A Note from Co-Artistic Director Shermona Mitchell: “Seattle needs community, and what better way to foster it than through food? Food brings us together, creating space for both light-hearted and difficult conversations. HUNGRY offers a powerful exploration of relationships, showing what unfolds around the table.”

At its core, HUNGRY is a celebration of culture, connection, and the ways food serves as a metaphor for survival, belonging, and transformation. With a script that blends tenderness and boldness, the play invites audiences to listen, reflect, and embrace the bonds that sustain us.

Comments