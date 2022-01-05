HEATHERS to Open at Metropolitan Performing Arts Community Theatre

Metropolitan Performing Arts Community Theater Project presents Heathers the Musical!

This high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, performs on the Metropolitan Performing Arts stage January 28th-February 14th, 2022.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

This production features a cast of 15 actors from the Vancouver and Portland area. Directed by Paul Angelo with musical direction by Jennifer Davies and choreography by Shannon Jung. "Heathers was ahead of its time and is more relevant now than it was 30 years ago" - Paul Angelo, director.

Performances run for three weekends only, with limited seating inside the black box theater at Metropolitan Performing Arts. It is suggested for mature audiences only due to adult situations, suggested drug use, killing, bullying and explicit language.

This production will be performed in the round, with a special "Date Your Friend or Date Your Enemy" bistro table seating option for two that includes food from Los Alambres Mexican Restaurant and complimentary drinks from the bar. All patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test within 48 hours of the event. Masks must be worn when inside the theater. General Admission seating automatically pads the two seats to the left and right for social distancing, so be sure to order your tickets with your final group counts!

Photo Credit: Lara Blair