HAMILTON, COME FROM AWAY, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For 2021-22 Season at First Interstate Center for the Arts

The season will kick off with Cats, running October 19-24, 2021.

Apr. 14, 2021  
The full lineup has been announced for the 2021-22 Broadway season at First Interstate Center for the Arts.

The season will kick off with Cats, running October 19-24, 2021, and will close out with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with dates TBA.

Online and phone orders are processed by TicketsWest which is the venue's authorized ticket provider. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketswest.com.

Tickets are also available in person at the TicketsWest main box office located at the Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave.) from 10 AM - 6 PM, Monday through Friday or any other TicketsWest outlet location.

Please note that service and delivery charges will apply.

Stay tuned to https://firstinterstatecenter.org/ for tickets and more information.

Full Season Lineup:

Cats October 19-24, 2021

Mean Girls November 23-28, 2021

Anastasia December 28, 2021-January 2, 2022

Fiddler on the Roof January 11-16, 2022

Jersey Boys February 11-13, 2022

Hamilton May 3-22, 2022

Come From Away August 9-14, 2022

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TBA


