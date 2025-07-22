GOOD THINGS: AN EVENING WITH SAMIN NOSRAT Comes to Benaroya Hall This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bestselling author and culinary icon Samin Nosrat will appear at Benaroya Hall for a special one-night event, Good Things: An Evening with Samin Nosrat, as part of the 2024â€“2025 Benaroya Hall Events season.

Known for her beloved book and Netflix series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Nosrat will share insights into her highly anticipated new cookbook, GOOD THINGS: Recipes and Rituals to Share with the People You Love, which will be published by Random House on September 16, 2025.

Joined in conversation by acclaimed Seattle writer Angela Garbes, Nosrat will discuss the inspiration behind Good Things, her approach to cooking as a creative and communal act, and the culinary rituals she shares with friends. The evening will offer fans a heartfelt and humorous look into Nosratâ€™s kitchen philosophy and storytelling brilliance.

First introduced to Seattle audiences in 2017, Nosrat and Garbes quickly bonded over their shared cultural and social perspectives, evolving into close colleagues and supporters of each otherâ€™s work. Their conversation promises to reflect the intimacy and joy of the recipes in Good Thingsâ€”a collection of more than 125 dishes that embody Nosratâ€™s warmth, precision, and deep love of food.

Nosrat rose to prominence with the success of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, which became a #1 New York Times bestseller and the 2018 James Beard General Cookbook of the Year. Her Netflix adaptation won a James Beard Award and solidified her as a household name. During the pandemic, she co-hosted the podcast Home Cooking with Hrishikesh Hirway, offering comforting advice to home cooks across the world.

Angela Garbes is the author of Essential Labor and Like a Mother, and her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Bon AppÃ©tit, The Washington Post, and The Guardian, where she now pens a column on midlife and womanhood.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP