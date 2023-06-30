GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS WILL CONTINUE is Coming to The Moore This Holiday Season

The Seattle premiere plays for one weekend only at the Moore Theatre in Downtown Seattle from December 6 to 10, 2023.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS WILL CONTINUE is Coming to The Moore This Holiday Season

Miami’s sassiest seniors will take Seattle by storm this holiday season with Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, presented by Marty & Peter Present and Seattle Theatre Group as part of STG’s 2023/24 Performing Arts Series. Playing one weekend only at the Moore Theatre in Downtown Seattle from December 6 to 10, 2023, the Seattle premiere of this Golden Girls tribute is unlike any other you might have experienced.

 

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now at Click Here, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is also available as part of STG’s Performing Arts Series subscription packages. Performances are all ages with reserved seating.

 

It's 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

 

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional, all-male stage show written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country.

 

 

ABOUT SEATTLE THEATRE GROUP (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit stgpresent.org. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.

 




