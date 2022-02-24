Future Stars Of Seattle Jazz Hit The Paramount Stage In 25TH ANNUAL HOT JAVA COOL JAZZ

For more than 25 years, Starbucks has presented Hot Java Cool Jazz, an evening dedicated to highlighting the finest high-school jazz ensembles in the region. One hundred percent of ticket sales benefit the music programs of participating schools.

This year, schools include Garfield High School, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Mount Si High School and Roosevelt High School. Since its inception in 1995, Hot Java Cool Jazz has raised more than $1 million for high school music programs. This year, the concert is March 18 at The Paramount Theatre.

"For the past 25 years, Starbucks has been proud to celebrate young artists in our hometown," said June Ashley, manager of Starbucks Community Partnerships. "This concert is a great way to support the young talent in our community along with Seattle's rich musical heritage. It truly is a magical night."

The critically needed funds raised through Hot Java Cool Jazz help the bands cover competition, equipment, and travel costs. Total ticket sales are split among the five performing bands.

This event tends to sell out, thus fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

25th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

7 p.m., on Friday, March 18 (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine Street, Seattle

Seating is general admission for all ages.

Tickets are available at stgpresents.org, 206.682.1414, or at the Box Office.

For more information about COVID-19 health and safety information at the performance, go to stgpresents.org.