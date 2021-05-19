Filipino History, Culture And Contemporary Life Featured At Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Seattle Center Festál: Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5 and 1 p.m.-3:10 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at https://www.festal.pagdiriwang.com observes Philippine independence from colonial rule and the strength of Filipino identity and imagination through song, dance, music, the spoken word, martial arts and a virtual art exhibit.

Festival producers have put together an enlightening and entertaining mix of online sessions that speak to the place, influence and achievements of The Philippines and the Filipino community in our region, as the following two-day lineup shows:

View the program details at: https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/pagdiriwang-philippine-festival.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2021 provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Seattle Center Festál: Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival in partnership with the Filipino Cultural Heritage Society of Washington. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.