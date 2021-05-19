Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Filipino History, Culture And Contemporary Life Featured At Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region.

May. 19, 2021  

Filipino History, Culture And Contemporary Life Featured At Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Seattle Center Festál: Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5 and 1 p.m.-3:10 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at https://www.festal.pagdiriwang.com observes Philippine independence from colonial rule and the strength of Filipino identity and imagination through song, dance, music, the spoken word, martial arts and a virtual art exhibit.

Festival producers have put together an enlightening and entertaining mix of online sessions that speak to the place, influence and achievements of The Philippines and the Filipino community in our region, as the following two-day lineup shows:

View the program details at: https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/pagdiriwang-philippine-festival.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2021 provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Seattle Center Festál: Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival in partnership with the Filipino Cultural Heritage Society of Washington. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories
STG Announces ELEVATE: A Night Of Performance + Community Conversation Photo

STG Announces ELEVATE: A Night Of Performance + Community Conversation

Pacific Northwest Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season Photo

Pacific Northwest Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Seattle Opera Announces 2021/22 Season Photo

Seattle Opera Announces 2021/22 Season

THE MANDALA OF SHERLOCK HOLMES Announced for Audio Book-It Photo

THE MANDALA OF SHERLOCK HOLMES Announced for Audio Book-It


More Hot Stories For You

  • La Secretaría De Cultura Y El INBAL Realizarán Las Primeras Jornadas De Teatro Y Perspectiva De Género
  • Recordarán A Juan Rulfo, El Escritor Universal Que Cruzó Las Fronteras De La Fotografía Y El Cine
  • La Secretaría De Cultura Y El INBAL Reconocen Labor De Las Y Los Maestros Desde La Virtualidad
  • El Día Internacional De Los Museos Se Conmemorará Con Actividades Virtuales Y Presenciales En Recintos Del INBAL