FAT HAM, LITTLE WOMEN & More Set for Seattle Rep 2022/23 Season

Intimate stories. Interwoven music. Breathtaking physicality. This, and much more, is what you can expect upon your return to Seattle Rep for an all-new season in fall 2023. The upcoming season features Seattle Rep's Public Works The Tempest, Passengers, Islander, Little Women, Quixote Nuevo, Sanctuary City, and Fat Ham, Season subscriptions are on sale now at Click Here and through Seattle Rep's Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

"Seattle Rep's 2023/24 season offers something for everyone," said Artistic Producer Kaytlin McIntyre, "from fresh adaptations of classic stories, to genre-bending music and dance spectacles, to gripping dramas. This thrilling line-up digs into the complexity of family, both blood and chosen, and how those we love the most can betray us, hold us, change us, celebrate with us. There are ample opportunities for families to enjoy the theater together, including a buoyant retelling of Little Women, the cirque spectacular Passengers, and the new looping musical Islander. Comedy fans will love the humorous retellings of classic texts in Quixote Nuevo, Fat Ham, and our Public Works production of The Tempest. We are eager to share this powerful slate with Seattle Rep supporters next season and to welcome even more theater lovers into the Seattle Rep family."

ABOUT THE NEW SEASON

Seattle Rep opens its new season in August with the Public Works production of The Tempest, a musical adaptation of the Shakespearean classic with a cast of 60+ and featuring spectacular guest performances from local community groups. The season continues with The 7 Fingers' acclaimed cirque spectacular Passengers. Written, directed, and choreographed by Shana Carroll, this dance and acrobatic spectacle explores the unique stories of strangers in transit. Next is new musical Islander, with two actors creating an expansive, ethereal soundscape with their voices using live looping technology and staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score. The holiday season brings the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women, in a fresh and lively new adaptation by Kate Hamill. 2024 begins with Octavio Solis' Quixote Nuevo, a reimagining of the first modern novel, Don Quixote. Quixote Nuevo follows an aging Cervantes professor's humorous and heartfelt quest to become the hero of his own story. The season continues with Sanctuary City, a searing and captivating new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning Martyna Majok asking what we're willing to risk for those we love. Fresh from its Broadway debut, James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham is next at Seattle Rep. Inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, Fat Ham is a sparkling and uproarious new comedy about seeking love and liberation. The 2023/24 season will conclude with a production to be announced at a later date.

Please find the complete season details below:





Seattle Rep's Public Works

THE TEMPEST

By William Shakespeare

Adaptation, Music & New Lyrics by Todd Almond

Conceived & Originally Directed by Lear deBessonet

Directed by Hattie Claire Andres

Choreographed by Trina Mills

Music Direction by Steven Tran

Bagley Wright Theater - August 25 - 27, 2023

The powerful Prospero, banished to a magical island by a conniving sibling, bewitches a storm to bring them back together for a final showdown-will it be revenge or reconciliation? Sprites abound, young lovers meet, and mischief is made as two very different worlds collide. With a cast of 60+ and featuring spectacular guest performances from local community groups, Seattle Rep's Public Works community brings to life this musical adaptation of Shakespeare's otherworldly adventure.





PASSENGERS

From The 7 Fingers

Directed, Written & Choreographed by Shana Carroll

Bagley Wright Theater - September 22 - October 15, 2023

Your train is about to depart the station and a cirque spectacular awaits. Through contemporary dance, music, and extraordinary acrobatics, a breathtaking series of vignettes tells the unique stories of reunions and goodbyes from the strangers that surround you onboard. From contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers comes this jaw-dropping ride you must see to believe.





Setasea LLC, Helen Milne Productions, Theatre Royal Plymouth, and Dundee Rep Theatre present:

ISLANDER

Conceived & Directed by Amy Draper

Associate Direction by Eve Nicol

Book by Stewart Melton

Music & Lyrics by Finn Anderson

Leo K. Theater - October 20 - November 19, 2023

Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto the shore of Eilidh's lonely island, changing her life forever. Join us for a musical showcase of epic storytelling, intimately staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score. Two actors embody a host of characters while weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology. This internationally acclaimed hit will create an expansive, ethereal soundscape for the ears and imagination as Seattle Rep kicks off the North American Tour.





LITTLE WOMEN

By Kate Hamill

Adapted from the Novel by Louisa May Alcott

Directed by Marti Lyons

Bagley Wright Theater - November 10 - December 17, 2023

Jo March isn't concerned with what's "ladylike." Actually, she's not sure she wants to be a lady at all. An aspiring writer, Jo must negotiate with society's expectations to realize her dreams. Against the backdrop of the Civil War, the beloved March sisters grow together and apart, discovering love, joy, and loss as they learn the importance of family and being true to oneself. Kate Hamill's (Seattle Rep: Pride and Prejudice, 2017) fresh and lively adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel will bring the entire family together this holiday season.





QUIXOTE NUEVO

By Octavio Solis

Directed by Lisa Portes

Bagley Wright Theater - January 19 - February 11, 2024

Aging Cervantes professor Jose Quijano isn't going down without a fight. When his family tries to move him to an assisted living facility, Jose escapes on his valiant tricycle steed in search of his long-lost love. Reality and fantasy blur in the Texas desert, as Jose dubs himself Don Quixote and embarks on a fantastic, death-defying journey to discover the truth of his past. Underscored by vibrant Tejano music, Quixote Nuevo is a humorous and heartfelt quest towards becoming the hero of your own story.





SANCTUARY CITY

By Martyna Majok

Directed by Desdemona Chiang

Leo K. Theater - March 1 - 31, 2024

Winter, 2001, Newark, NJ. Two DREAMers-pre-DACA-meet up on the fire escape, which happens most nights. Both undocumented teens, they grapple with life's challenges, from family to their futures. When one becomes naturalized, she promises to marry the other so he can receive his papers and truly start his life. As time passes and their relationship shifts, both must confront what they are willing to sacrifice to live freely and belong. This searing and captivating new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning Martyna Majok asks what we're willing to risk for those we love.





FAT HAM

By James Ijames

Directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee

Bagley Wright Theater - April 12 - May 12, 2024

Juicy, a young queer Black man, has a lot on his plate. His mother just married his uncle after the untimely death of his father, whose ghost appears at a family barbecue demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. Sound familiar? Fresh from its Broadway debut, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet is a sparkling and uproarious new comedy about seeking love and liberation.

ABOUT Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep puts theater at the heart of public life. Founded in 1963 and winner of the 1990 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Seattle Rep is currently led by Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. Over a season and throughout the year, Seattle Rep collaborates with extraordinary artists to create productions and programs that reflect and elevate the diverse cultures, perspectives, and life experiences of the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Rep's nationally recognized programs include the New Play Program, Seattle Rep's Public Works, Youth Engagement programs, Pay What You Choose ticketing options, and numerous audience enrichment and engagement opportunities including post-play panels, discussions, and community events and presentations.