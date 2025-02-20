News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dukesbay Productions Presents BLOOMSDAY

Running March 21 - April 6, 2025 at The Dukesbay Theater.

Bloomsday by Steven Dietz and directed by Randy Clark, will run March 21 - April 6, 2025 at The Dukesbay Theater.

Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with Cait, the woman who captured his heart during a James Joyce literary tour thirty-five years ago. Dancing backwards through time, the older couple retrace their steps to discover their younger selves. 

Through young Robbie and Caithleen, they relive the unlikely, inevitable events that brought them - only  briefly - together. This time-travel love story blends wit, humor, and heartache into a whimsical and almost poetic appeal for making the most of the present before it is past.

For tickets: https://DukesbayBloomsday.bpt.me. For more information:  info@dukesbay.org or 253-350-7680.

The Dukesbay Theater is located on the third floor in the historic Merlino Art Center building.  All patrons must be able to ascend a long staircase leading to the theater. There is no elevator in the building.





