Craig Coogan Named New Executive Director for Seattle Men's Chorus & Seattle Women's Chorus

Seattle Men’s Chorus (SMC) and Seattle Women’s Chorus (SWC) will return to the stage for the 2024-25 season with a concert schedule and a new executive director, Craig Coogan, announced this week.

Coogan, a veteran within the LGBTQ+ choral movement nationally with previous leadership roles in Boston, Los Angeles and St. Paul, brings more than 30 years of experience in delivering artistic excellence to culturally diverse audiences – joining the choruses as its permanent executive director at a critical crossroads following the interim role he has held since late 2022.

“The Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus have a wonderful legacy of performing music that makes a difference,” says Coogan. “It’s a tremendous honor to continue working with the choruses, particularly at this moment in time, as our music builds bridges, breaks down stereotypes, and humanizes the ‘other’ in powerful ways . . . in the process it has the power to change hearts and minds, and to bind us together at a time in our world when love and acceptance are needed more than ever.”

In his previous positions Coogan developed a track record of building fiscal and operational infrastructure while remaining grounded in organizational values, transparent communication, and collaborative decision-making. Prior to coming to Seattle, he served as executive director of the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus (BGMC) where he oversaw pre-pandemic increases in annual ticket sales; nearly doubled singing membership; and grew individual, government and foundation giving. BGMC was the first LGBTQ+ chorus to tour and perform in the Middle East and in South Africa in tours which Coogan developed and oversaw. During his tenure, Coogan deepened the organization’s commitment to racial and gender diversity by growing BIPOC membership by 28 percent and audiences by 15 percent, while welcoming gender-diverse choral members to the organization. Coogan has also produced independent films, award-winning documentaries, and acclaimed original plays which tell the LGBTQ+ experience.

“In two years as interim executive director, Craig's leadership of the choruses has been transformative. He cherishes the legacy of a Seattle institution while simultaneously supporting a new continuum of creativity,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director for the Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. “His tenacious dedication to the chorus's artistry is the stuff of which legends are made. And now he's here to stay. I couldn't be more thrilled.”

In taking the helm with SMC and SWC, the seasoned nonprofit arts leader faces several challenges for the beloved choruses – a decades-long staple in Seattle’s performing arts scene highlighted by the SMC holiday concerts which are a Pacific Northwest holiday tradition – including a significant financial loss last season, a resulting 20% reduction in administrative staff over the summer, and a more targeted 2024-25 season in response to a slower than hoped return of audiences to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the challenging headwinds, which are also faced by many other local arts organizations, Coogan remains optimistic crediting the hugely talented and dedicated choruses, which largely consist of LGBTQ+ members, for their stellar singing and showmanship. He also points to the innovative 2023-24 season – conceived in partnership with Caldwell – an artistic triumph featuring concerts incorporating video with song in tackling current social justice issues such as banned books, immigration, and protecting the art of drag as he looks to staying timely, relevant and entertaining for maintaining the chorus’ longtime dedicated patrons while winning over a new generation of concert goers.

In addition, Coogan notes the successes of introducing the choruses to new audiences and fans who have moved away by offering streaming passes to concerts; staging abbreviated kids’ show versions of select concerts for shorter attention spans; and continuing to take performances to venues outside of Seattle – including Tacoma, Everett and next spring, Bellingham.

“We know that music changes hearts and minds. The world has changed and in particular the performing arts business has changed. We’re now bringing our music to new audiences and in new ways which will deepen our strong roots in the community as we chart a path forward and prepare for our exciting new season and beyond,” Coogan adds.

