Concert Readings Of Y York & Amanda Jacob's THE UPSIDE OF DOWN Announced

Concert readings of THE UPSIDE OF DOWN will be held at the Royal Room (5000 Rainier Ave S, Seattle) Sunday June 23 at 3PM and Monday June 24 at 7PM.

This family-friendly full-length musical play by Y York (book/lyrics) and Amanda Jacobs (music/lyrics) is inspired by Eleanor H. Porter's novel POLLYANNA. In early 20th century America, a young bi-racial orphan returns to her white family's hometown after her parents die. Her enthusiastic, positive approach to life challenges her conservative aunt and the small-town citizens around her. Before it is too late, they realize how she has changed them.

The readings mark the culmination of an intensive one-week developmental workshop of the script and score.

There is no admission charge; however, reservations are encouraged through https://UpsideOfDown.brownpapertickets.com.

The cast includes Allen Galli, Kpojo Kparyea, Brandon O'Neill, Chloe Rudinoff, Sarah Rudinoff, Karen Skrinde, Akal Solomon, Leah Steege, & Nathaniel Tenenbaum. The workshop is directed by Mark Lutwak. Mark Rabe is the music director and pianist. Miski Ali is stage manager.

Y York is an award-winning playwright with over 50 produced and published plays for adults, families and young people. http://yyork.com.

Amanda Jacobs is a classical and music theatre composer; her musical AUSTEN'S PRIDE will be produced at the Fifth Avenue Theatre this coming October. http://amanda-jacobs.blogspot.com/

This production is presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Association Members' Project Code. The project is supported by a generous grant from the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. Snowflake Avalanche is powered by Shunpike, the 501(c)3 non-profit agency that provides independent arts groups in Washington State with services, resources, and opportunities they need to forge their own paths to sustainable success.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You