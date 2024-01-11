Civil Rights Legacy Tour Continues in 2024 With A New Play, WHERE BLOOMING FLOWERS MEET THE SKY

Performances run January 9 – February 9, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Launch Lottery for The Paramount Theatre Engagement Photo 2 THE BOOK OF MORMON to Launch Lottery for The Paramount Theatre Engagement
Cast Announced For A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD At ACT Contemporary Theatre Photo 3 Cast Announced For A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD At ACT Contemporary Theatre
Seattle's Beloved Immersive Winter Spectacle BOHEMIA Returns by Mark Siano & Opal Peachey Photo 4 Seattle's Beloved Immersive Winter Spectacle BOHEMIA Returns by Mark Siano & Opal Peachey

Civil Rights Legacy Tour Continues in 2024 With A New Play, WHERE BLOOMING FLOWERS MEET THE SKY

Tacoma Arts Live will premiere a new play as part of the Civil Rights Legacy Tour program this month. Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky was written by Darryin B. Cunningham and directed by Jimmy Shields. Brought to life by local actors, here Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky is the story of a young artist in need of inspiration who is visited by three prominent historical figures from the civil rights era.

The play will be performed at 30 elementary, middle, and high schools in the South Sound region on a tour running January 9 – February 9, 2024. There will be a FREE public performance on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, located at 4634 S 74th St in Tacoma. No purchase is required to attend; however, reservations are recommended. This event is first come, first served, and guests should arrive by 2:45 p.m. to guarantee entry to the performance.

For more than 10 years, Tacoma Arts Live has presented original touring productions that honor the legacy of civil rights leaders and encourage civic responsibility among young learners. These touring shows have reached tens of thousands of students at schools throughout Pierce, King, South Kitsap, and Thurston Counties. This series of theatrical works explores the on-going story of civil rights, bringing to life both history and civics concepts. Each play is accompanied by a study guide for K-12 students and fulfills the state educational requirements for the January Good Citizen/Temperance recognition.

Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky Cast

Kenya Adams – Zhuli Walker

Khane Berry – Malcolm X

LaNita Hudson Walters – Nina Simone and Ms. Donna

DuWayne Andrews – John Lewis

Angelica Barksdale – U/S for Zhuli Walker and Nina Simone

Jack House – U/S for Malcolm X and John Lewis

Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky Production Team

Darryin B. Cunningham – Playwright

Jimmy Shields – Director

Monique Otter-Johnson – Production Manager

Mike Figueroa – Technician

Lily Oellerich – Technician

Katie Lappier – Producer and Costumer

Tony Gomez – Dramaturg

Maria Tania Bandes B. Weingarden – DEIA Liaison

Students of all ages will connect to the fictional character of Zhuli, who is struggling with very real pressure, highlighting the importance of the history of U.S. civil rights and its relevance to contemporary issues.

Cast member Jack House offers insight into the story of the play, sharing, “…If you look back, you may find a solution to your own issue in someone else’s history, someone else’s life, because though we are all unique, some of the things that we may be going through aren’t necessarily unique.”

DuWayne Andrews, who plays Representative John Lewis, agrees: “What I hope can come out of the play [for students and audiences] is a voice saying ‘you can do this. You are somebody. You can stand and voice what you want to voice, say what you want to say, and that you have that support around you.’”

To reserve seats to the public performance of Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m., please call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
PAGLIACCI, THE MAGIC FLUTE & More Set for Seattle Opera 2024/25 Season Photo
PAGLIACCI, THE MAGIC FLUTE & More Set for Seattle Opera 2024/25 Season

Seattle Opera has unveiled its 2024/25 season. Learn about the productions and see how to purchase tickets!

2
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre Photo
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Paramount Theatre

Dear Readers, I hope you already have your tickets to “The Book of Mormon”, currently playing at the Paramount Theatre, because it’s pretty much sold out. And with good reason as it’s a near perfect show.

3
BECOMING DR. RUTH Comes to the Village Theatre This Month Photo
BECOMING DR. RUTH Comes to the Village Theatre This Month

Village Theatre presents Becoming Dr. Ruth, the triumphant and life-affirming story of a woman who—through her perseverance, indefatigable spirit, and bravery—carved her own unique place in the world. Learn more about the show here and find out how to get tickets!

4
Thalias Umbrella to Present MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, By DW Gregory Photo
Thalia's Umbrella to Present MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, By DW Gregory

Thalia's Umbrella will present MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, a NW premiere by DW Gregory. Don't miss this captivating new play!

More Hot Stories For You

Seattle Festival Of Dance + Improvisation 2024 Comes to Velocity Dance CenterSeattle Festival Of Dance + Improvisation 2024 Comes to Velocity Dance Center
BECOMING DR. RUTH Comes to the Village Theatre This MonthBECOMING DR. RUTH Comes to the Village Theatre This Month
Thalia's Umbrella to Present MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, By DW GregoryThalia's Umbrella to Present MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, By DW Gregory
ArtsWest to Present BORN WITH TEETH by Liz Duffy Adams Beginning Next MonthArtsWest to Present BORN WITH TEETH by Liz Duffy Adams Beginning Next Month

Videos

Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program Video
Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch the Trailer for SOMETHING'S AFOOT at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
Sunset Boulevard in Seattle Sunset Boulevard
Showtunes Theatre (2/03-2/11)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (5/14-6/16)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (6/22-7/14)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (4/27-5/19)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (3/12-4/21)
The Addams Family in Seattle The Addams Family
The Jewel Box Theater (2/02-3/03)
Deathtrap by Ira Levin in Seattle Deathtrap by Ira Levin
Harlequin Productions (1/19-2/04)
Frozen in Seattle Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
God of Carnage in Seattle God of Carnage
SecondStory Rep (1/12-1/28)
Becoming Dr. Ruth in Seattle Becoming Dr. Ruth
Village Theatre (1/16-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You