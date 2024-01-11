Civil Rights Legacy Tour Continues in 2024 With A New Play, WHERE BLOOMING FLOWERS MEET THE SKY

Tacoma Arts Live will premiere a new play as part of the Civil Rights Legacy Tour program this month. Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky was written by Darryin B. Cunningham and directed by Jimmy Shields. Brought to life by local actors, here Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky is the story of a young artist in need of inspiration who is visited by three prominent historical figures from the civil rights era.

The play will be performed at 30 elementary, middle, and high schools in the South Sound region on a tour running January 9 – February 9, 2024. There will be a FREE public performance on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, located at 4634 S 74th St in Tacoma. No purchase is required to attend; however, reservations are recommended. This event is first come, first served, and guests should arrive by 2:45 p.m. to guarantee entry to the performance.

For more than 10 years, Tacoma Arts Live has presented original touring productions that honor the legacy of civil rights leaders and encourage civic responsibility among young learners. These touring shows have reached tens of thousands of students at schools throughout Pierce, King, South Kitsap, and Thurston Counties. This series of theatrical works explores the on-going story of civil rights, bringing to life both history and civics concepts. Each play is accompanied by a study guide for K-12 students and fulfills the state educational requirements for the January Good Citizen/Temperance recognition.

Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky Cast

Kenya Adams – Zhuli Walker

Khane Berry – Malcolm X

LaNita Hudson Walters – Nina Simone and Ms. Donna

DuWayne Andrews – John Lewis

Angelica Barksdale – U/S for Zhuli Walker and Nina Simone

Jack House – U/S for Malcolm X and John Lewis

Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky Production Team

Darryin B. Cunningham – Playwright

Jimmy Shields – Director

Monique Otter-Johnson – Production Manager

Mike Figueroa – Technician

Lily Oellerich – Technician

Katie Lappier – Producer and Costumer

Tony Gomez – Dramaturg

Maria Tania Bandes B. Weingarden – DEIA Liaison

Students of all ages will connect to the fictional character of Zhuli, who is struggling with very real pressure, highlighting the importance of the history of U.S. civil rights and its relevance to contemporary issues.

Cast member Jack House offers insight into the story of the play, sharing, “…If you look back, you may find a solution to your own issue in someone else’s history, someone else’s life, because though we are all unique, some of the things that we may be going through aren’t necessarily unique.”

DuWayne Andrews, who plays Representative John Lewis, agrees: “What I hope can come out of the play [for students and audiences] is a voice saying ‘you can do this. You are somebody. You can stand and voice what you want to voice, say what you want to say, and that you have that support around you.’”

To reserve seats to the public performance of Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m., please call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.