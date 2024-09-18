Centerstage Opens Their Season With Beloved Classic HARVEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centerstage Theatre has announced its upcoming production of HARVEY, a classic comedy about a man and his invisible rabbit friend, running October 4 – 27, 2024.

Elwood P. Dowd is kind, thoughtful, and friendly. He also claims to be best friends with an invisible 6-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey, whom he openly discusses with anyone and everyone. When his loving but frazzled sister and his frustrated niece come up with a plan to get him out of the way so they can live socially acceptable lives, things go hilariously off the rails in this show that delightfully skewers the concept of “normal” with a light but poignant touch.

Rating: Recommended for ages 10 and up due to complex themes.

This production features local actors Sally Brady as Veta Louise Simmons, Tim Takechi as Dr. Sanderson, Dale Bowers as Judge Gaffney, Carrie Sleeper-Bowers as Ethel Chauvenet, Cassie Jo Fastabend as Mytle Mae Simmons, Karina Becker as Nurse Kelly, William Scott Pinkston as Dr. Chumley, Dean Wilson as Elwood P. Dowd, Ted Gentry as E. J. Lofgren, Pat Sibley as Betty Chumley, and CHARLIE STEVENS as Wilson.

Harvey is written by beloved playwright, Mary Chase and is directed by the illustrious Vince Brady. Niclas Olson is the tech director, set designer and lighting designer, costumes by Krista Lynn Blonski, props by Jeffrey Swiney-Weaver, and sound by Chelsea “Mo” Moniz.

Tuppence Cooney serves as stage manager, with Shannon C. Miller as assistant stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $36 in advance (online or over the phone) and $39 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

About Centerstage Theatre

Centerstage Theatre has served as a South Sound Arts community feature since 1977, and performed inside the Knutzen Family Theatre on beautiful Dumas Bay since 1998. We employ locally-based professional and semi-professional cast and crew members and believe that theater serves to make change, build community, and expand our collective knowledge base. Centerstage Theatre is committed to enhancing the lives of Western Washington community members by presenting a family-friendly holiday panto each season as well as a full season of theatrical favorites and cutting edge new works. More at www.centerstagetheatre.com

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP