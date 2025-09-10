Cast Set For Intiman's BLACK NATIVITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Intiman Theatre ihas announced the cast for the beloved holiday tradition, Langston Hughes' Black Nativity. Now in its third year, the re-imagined production will run December 10-28, 2025, at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle 98122). Presented in partnership with The Hansberry Project, the show features a cast of more than 30 and a city-wide gospel choir, including fresh voices joining for the first time. The production is overseen by Valerie Curtis-Newton (director), Sam L. Townsend, Jr. (music director), and Vania C. Bynum (choreographer).

The principal cast welcomes Marlette Buchanan, Earley Dean, and Gerald Germajesty Price alongside returning members Felicia Loud and Esther Okech.

New voices joining the choir are: DuWayne Andrews Jr., Isaiah Banks, Cynelle Harris Brooks, Antoine Jones, Bria Manaway, Anna M. Porkalob, and Ngwedi Albetina Selepe. Returning members include: Sadiaa Alexander, Rontrell J. Brimmer, Gena Brooks, Sherri Charleston, Deneen Grant, Josephine Howell, Dana M. Jackson, Samara Reign, Sa'Nia Lewis, Antwoine Parmer, Maya Russell and Maelu Strange.

Neve Nataia Lowery joins the dance ensemble with Iverson Harding (returning from 2023), Jerom Bix, DaeZhane Day, and Ayanna Omar. The full band is returning including leader Dotcy Isom with Arthur Nelson, Chandler Williams, and Phillip Winston.

The Christmas story gets a soulful retelling with actors, dancers, soaring vocalists, and a rousing city-wide gospel choir. The poetry and vision of Langston Hughes combines with gospel renditions of your favorite carols – with the chance to raise your voice and sing-along. A stirring experience for families of all backgrounds and beliefs that shares the importance of joy, hope, and community.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP