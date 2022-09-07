Cast Announced For THE WIZ at the 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the cast for its new original staging of The Wiz, playing this holiday season from November 19 - December 23, 2022. Starring in the beloved role of Dorothy is Kataka Corn, who returns to The 5th after appearing in last season's world premiere production of the new musical Afterwords. Joining Kataka is Nehemiah Hooks as Scarecrow, Phillip Attmore as Tin Man, Nathaniel Tenenbaum as Lion, Be Russell as The Wiz, Shaunyce Omar as Evillene, Trina Mills as Glinda, and Sarah Russell as Addaperle. Helmed by director and choreographer Kelli Foster Warder (The 5th: Annie, Ragtime), this is the first time The 5th will produce this electric and celebratory musical on its stage.

Tickets for The Wiz are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. The Wiz is also available as part of 2022/23 Season subscription packages.

The Wiz will also feature Marlette Buchanan as Aunt Em and Brace Evans as Uncle Henry. The ensemble includes Time Brickey, Jimmy Shields, Gabrielle Dominique, Shelby Willis, Madison Willis, Alexandria J. Henderson, Alfie Parker Jr., Alex Crozier, Charles Simmons, Jade Solomon Curtis, Jelani Kee, and Bethanie Willis. Porscha Shaw is the cover for Dorothy, Addaperle, and Aunt Em, and Nicholas Japaul Bernard is the cover for Scarecrow. Swings include Antonio Mitchell, Curtis Bannister, Sapphire Goetz, and Simone Alene.

The 5th's production will feature music direction by Sandra Renee Clark and designs by Eli Sherlock (scenic design), Jarrod Barnes (costume coordinator), Tristan Roberson (lighting design), Haley Parcher (sound design), and Kelley Jordan (wig and hair design). Additional staff includes Associate Music Director William Knowles, Associate Director Shermona Mitchell, and Associate Choreographer Nikki Long.

A soulful adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz has a soaring soul, R&B, and gospel score featuring hit songs "Brand New Day," "Ease on Down the Road," and "Home." This fun, fresh 5th Avenue Theatre production is a hit the whole family will enjoy. Winner of seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical, The Wiz is an effervescent explosion of music, dance, magic, and delight.