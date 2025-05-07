Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival Unveils 2025 Return and Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle’s beloved Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is back for its 52nd year, lighting up Labor Day Weekend (August 30–31) with a celebration of creativity, community, culinary arts, and music. Now, the festival has unveiled its 2025 music lineup, headlined by Weezer, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, Janelle Monáe, and Sylvan Esso, promising two unforgettable days in the heart of the city.

Set against the iconic backdrop of Seattle Center’s 74-acre urban campus, Bumbershoot continues to be a cultural touchstone, bringing music, visual arts, and culinary excellence in a way only Seattle can. With a half-century of rich history, Bumbershoot has been at the vanguard of artistic innovation, showcasing established luminaries and emerging talents who have later skyrocketed to stardom. As one of the longest-running independent festivals in the world, Bumbershoot remains committed to innovation, inclusion, and uplifting the Pacific Northwest spirit, offering an experience where there’s a little something for everyone.

For two days only, starting May 7, Bumbershoot Weekend Passes will be available for $199! On May 9th, the ‘Big Gulp’ joint ticket will go on sale for $340! Single-day tickets will become available at $125, and Weekend Passes will increase to $225. This year, Bumbershoot will also offer a Crew Pack — which encompasses Weekend passes for 4 people (family/friends) for $800. Tickets can be found here.

Unafraid to pair the lasting and loved with artists on the precipice of breakthrough, Bumbershoot returns with a stellar 2025 lineup — a fearless mix of fan favorites and the next big thing. The weekend will boast two days of unforgettable music as Bumbershoot brings together an exciting mix of genres. Saturday sets the stage with headline performances from California legends Weezer, indie-favorites Car Seat Headrest, and Bright Eyes. On Sunday, we shift into the ethereal sounds of Aurora, the electric charisma of Janelle Monáe, and the synth-pop pioneer Sylvan Esso.

The weekend will also feature must-see sets from rising icons like Indigo De Souza, punk prodigies The Linda Lindas, and the Seattle punk heroes The Murder City Devils. Chicago rapper Saba will bring his lyrical genius to the stage, while Tennis enchants listeners with their retro-pop charm. Featuring everything from Real Estate’s jangly rock to the iconic ‘90s jazz rap group Digable Planets, Bumbershoot promises a weekend of musical discovery, nostalgia, and a good time.

Additionally, for the first time, Pacific Northwest-based independent producers New Rising Sun and Daydream State have announced a joint ticket promotion for their Seattle festivals: Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival and Capitol Hill Block Party. The combined ‘Big Gulp’ ticket will be available starting May 9th for $340. Capitol Hill Block Party is a 21+ event this year, and Bumbershoot is ALL Ages, so ticket buyers must be 21+ to buy the “Big Gulp” ticket for admission into both festivals.

Amplifying the voices, visions, and stories that make the Pacific Northwest community so dynamic and diverse, the 2025 Visual Arts programming will spotlight the region’s standout artists. Festival goers can expect a wide variety of installations and living art, from free-range artists weaving and activating throughout the crowd to Comedy shows at SIFF. Returning this year is the Fashion District with all-new runway shows and a fashion marketplace.

The Recess District will return with BUMBERMANIA and Gravity Park (which features a half pipe skate program). The Geodesic Domes will host the Witch Temple, Pole Pavilion, Wig Farm, and more, while the Century 21 District at the Pacific Science Center will showcase large-scale contemporary sculptures. Last but not least, Vanishing Seattle will take over ANT Gallery with a portrait of the city.

Bumbershoot is kicking off ticket sales with a limited-time offer: for two days only, beginning May 7, Weekend Passes will be available for just $199. This early bird pricing ends on May 8. Starting May 9, standard pricing goes into effect.

The two Seattle heritage festivals return this year with community at heart, honoring the city’s rich legacy of independent venues, local promoters, and collaborative festival culture. While each festival remains independently operated, the ‘Big Gulp’ joint ticket offers festival goers an affordable way to enjoy an unforgettable Summer of Pacific Northwest arts and music.

Bumbershoot Music Lineup

Saturday, August 30

Weezer - Voyage to the Blue Planet, Car Seat Headrest, Bright Eyes, The Budos Band, Indigo De Souza, Tank and the Bangas, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Pattie Gonia ("DJ Set"), Say She She, Hey, Nothing, Quasi, Scowl, Great Grandpa, Madison McFerrin, Kyle Dion, J.R.C.G., Tezatalks, Amelia Day & the Cloves, Zookraght, Biblioteka, Coffin Break, Two Minute Hate, Liv Victorino, Foot Ox, Fleetwood Snack

Sunday, August 31

Aurora, Janelle Monáe, Sylvan Esso, Digable Planets - Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary, Tennis, Saba, The Linda Lindas, Bob the Drag Queen ("DJ Set"), Real Estate, The Murder City Devils, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Spellling, Fat Dog, Bebe Stockwell, The Army, the Navy, Petra Haden, Mega Cat, Day Soul Exquisite, Small Paul, Avery Cochrane, The Jaws of Brooklyn, Vic Daggs II, Weep Wave, Vika & the Velvets, School of Rock Seattle

