BeautyBoiz Will Serve as Artist-in-Residence at Intiman Cabaret

Intiman Theatre has announced that the BeautyBoiz queer collective will be the Cabaret artist-in-residence, creating two brand new shows for the 2025-26 season! Following the smashing success of Hotel Gatsby—which debuted the Intiman Cabaret during the 51st Season and played to sold-out audiences—BeautyBoiz returns for an expanded cabaret residency. The Intiman Cabaret transforms the Erickson Theatre into an intimate venue complete with table and bar seating and cocktail lounge service throughout.

This season, the partnership continues with the world premieres of two exciting productions: The Naughty List – a cheeky and sultry holiday cabaret starring drag chanteuse Louvel (December 20-23, 2025), and Hotel Gatsby, the hit show starring Purple Lemonade returns with a seductive masquerade theme (April 9-12, 2026).

“Returning to Intiman as artists-in-residence is more than an honor, it’s a powerful reminder that queer art deserves real investment,” says BeautyBoiz Creative Director Kaleb Dameron. “When institutions put their weight behind local creatives, especially queer and BIPOC-led projects, it sends a clear message: our stories matter, our visions have value, and our communities belong on these stages. This residency gives us the space to dream bigger, push boundaries, and create the kind of work that can only happen when we’re truly supported.”

About BeautyBoiz

Kaleb Dameron founded BeautyBoiz in 2015, establishing the PNW-based artist collective with a focus on event curation and supporting artists' career growth. Intiman's Managing Director, Wesley Frugé, was a co-founder and served as Executive Director for more than eight years. BeautyBoiz elevates voices overlooked in the media, emphasizing inclusivity and equitable opportunities for QTBIPOC artists. Their portfolio includes extravagant live shows and events, music videos, editorial photo shoots, always fostering a welcoming space for individuals across the LGBTQIA+ and QTBIPOC spectrum.

