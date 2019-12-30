Bainbridge Performing Arts Presents The EDGE Improv

Liven up the long winter days with a night out on Bainbridge Island February 1 as The EDGE Improv offers imagination on demand, divined spontaneously from audience suggestions. The troupe's riotous antics have inspired rave reviews from shrewd onlookers since the dawn of time. Audience member Tyler D. said, "The EDGE is reliably the funniest night out on Bainbridge!"

For nearly a quarter century, The EDGE Improv has ingeniously improvised facts of all persuasion. The troupe performs to sell-out crowds regularly at BPA where their shenanigans have earned a devoted community of followers seeking respite from life's wearisome details.

The EDGE Improv relies and thrives on audience participation, and those attending have witnessed ad-lib portrayals of the wackiest scenarios.

Troupe members include Ken Ballenger, John Ellis, Todd Erler, Cynthia Lair, Susan MacPherson, Bhama Roget, Andrew Shields, Chris Soldevilla, and Matty Whitman. Visit The EDGE at www.theedgeimprov.com and www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

Make a night of it February 1: Dinner in Winslow. The EDGE at BPA. Dessert or drinks after the show! Patrons are requested to arrive no later than 7:20 p.m. prior to each performance. Tickets, $16 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA's 1st Saturday Teen Tickets are $5 per youth at the BPA Box Office on the night of the show. Teen Tickets cannot be pre-booked and are subject to availability. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.





