BWW Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Porscha Shaw, Anne Allgood, and Riley Brack

in Disney's Beauty and the Beast

at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Photo credit: Mark Kitaoka

There are two words that explain why "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" worked so well as the stunning animated film it is and why it was able to be transferred so well to the stage, Howard Ashman. Sure, Alan Menken's music is wonderful and conveys the setting, time, and tone perfectly and Tim Rice's lyrics for the additional songs added to the stage show after Ashman's death are superb. "Home" is one of my favorites. And Linda Woolverton's book is outstanding conveying a somewhat problematic story (it is about a kidnapping after all). But Ashman's lyrics set the stage for making these characters who they are and giving them the heart they need. But the show is by no means foolproof. I've seen wonderous productions and I've seen just so-so productions. Well, I'm pleased to say that, despite a few very questionable moments that bookend the show (we'll touch on those later), the current production at the 5th Avenue Theatre is one of the best, most joy filled productions I've seen and captures all the magic and heart that Ashman provided.

You should know the story by now. A selfish Prince (Riley Brack) is cursed by an enchantress. He is transformed into a Beast to match his inner self and locked away in an enchanted castle where his servants have been transformed into household objects (clock, candelabra, teapot, etc.). He can only break the spell by learning to love another and earn their love in return before a magic rose wilts, or else he must stay this way forever. Enter Belle (Porscha Shaw), a well-educated, headstrong girl, misunderstood in her small, provincial town, who makes a deal with the Beast to stay with him in order to save her father (Reginald Andre Jackson). With her help, the Beast discovers his humanity, but can they fall in love before it's too late?

The company of Disney's Beauty and the Beast

at the 5th Avenue Theatre

performing "Be Our Guest".

Photo credit: Tracy Martin

Director Jay Woods, music director R.J. Tancioco, and choreographer Kathryn Van Meter have taken what works about this wonderful show and amped it up to 11. The humor is ever present in the show and never shied away from. The cast embraces every ridiculous, over the top moment and runs with them. The energy is enough to blow the roof off the theater if the audience cheers don't do it first, especially with some stunning, grand production numbers that are pulled off spectacularly despite some space limitations. And the heart is certainly present as we invest completely in Belle and Beast. I will admit to getting a bit misty even though I obviously knew how it would turn out.

But as I said, the show is bookended by some problems. The opening moments of the show contain one of the most beautiful spoken prologues ever and perfectly prepare you for what's to come. It's all about that enchantress and the curse and how we got to where we are. In the past I've seen those moments acted out, as one might expect. But last night I saw something inexplicable. As the prologue came over the speakers, the stage was filled with fabric billowing on the ground that eventually grew and grew until it filled the stage covered in light, signifying ... well, I have no idea. I have to say I was completely perplexed by it, not knowing what they wanted to convey and terrified for the rest of the show if this was how they were handling things. Luckily the show went on and didn't continue in this mysterious vein until the end.

The transformation of the Beast at the end is a tough one. I've seen it done a few ways including magically raising him into midair. Instead, last night they had performers dressed in all grey (being the magic of the castle, sure) coming out and dancing about the Beast as they contorted his body, folding him in half only to flip him over and, at one point, manipulating him into a clumsy cartwheel, all the while they danced about him with red fabric billowing about. But the fabric didn't always obscure so a couple of times we just saw them showing us the Beast's butt. Until finally they raised him in the air and finished his transformation. Honestly it went on way too long and was way not magical.

But these two moments did not manage to sap the amazing show in between them, largely thanks to the stellar cast. Shaw is the Disney Princess we all need and deserve. She's confident and forceful and with oodles of stage presence, not to mention some killer pipes. Brack as the Beast brought in so much heartache to the role that you couldn't help but root for him and he also managed to infuse his speaking and singing voice with that Beastly growl without sounding like he was hurting himself. It just sounded so incredibly natural. Maybe he's part Beast.

The magical beings in the house could not have been more perfect. Jason Weitkamp as Cogsworth, the clock, was stuffy and by the book counteracting the absolute joy and flightiness of Nicholas Japaul Bernard as Lumiere, the candelabra, beautifully. And I must add, Bernard's incredible voice and fantastic facial expressions made him the best Lumiere I've ever seen, and he completely sold "Be Our Guest". The Role of Lumiere's coquettish feather duster girlfriend, Babette is shared by Be Russell and Allyson Lee Brown. I saw Brown on the night I went, and she couldn't have been more delightful swishing and slinking about the stage and owning every moment with Bernard. And Lisa Estridge as the Teapot Mrs. Potts along with her teacup son, chip played by Arika Matoba couldn't have been more adorable and Estridge nailed her rendition of the titular song. Oh, and I have to comment on the wonderfulness that was Anne Allgood as Madame de la Grande Bouche, the wardrobe. She only has a few scenes, but her moments felt as if they lasted for days (in a good way), and she managed several times to elicit uproars of applause without saying a word.

John David Scott, Jaysen Wright, and

the company of Disney's Beauty and the Beast

at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Photo credit: Tracy Martin

And now we come to our bad guys, Gaston (Jaysen Wright) and his toady LeFou (John David Scott), and a couple of my favorite people in the show. Scott brings in so much silly energy to LeFou while still effortlessly showing off some of the best dance and physical comedy skills ever. And Wright. My, what a guy! Sure, he's insanely handsome and built (which is a lyrical requirement for Gaston) but also a fabulous singer and funnier than hell. He was the perfect jock-bro that we love to hate. And say what you will for "Be Our Guest", but the production number for "Gaston" gave it a run for its money.

Overall, this production of "Beauty and the Beast" made my heart leap right out of my chest from happiness and left me humming the songs all the way home. Also making it one of the best I've seen, issues aside. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the 5th Avenue Theatre's production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" a "even with those two WTF moments, it still gets a rousing" YAY+. Take the kids, take your parents, take your friends, or just take yourself but catch this one!

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" performs at the 5th Avenue Theatre through February 6th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.5thavenue.org.