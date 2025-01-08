BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Comes to Seattle Rep This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team of the modern classic play Blues for an Alabama Sky, written by Pearl Cleage, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton. Blues for an Alabama Sky features props, sets, and costumes #BuiltBySeattleRep’s team of local artisans.

Set in the shadow of the Great Depression in 1930s Harlem, this powerful and character-driven story follows best friends Angel and Guy as they navigate love, loss, and the evolving landscape of their lives in the vibrant and tumultuous Harlem Renaissance. Gripping and timeless, Pearl Cleage’s classic and cathartic drama speaks to the power of resilience, the importance of community, and the ongoing fight for a better future.

In an interview regarding Blues for an Alabama Sky, Playwright Pearl Cleage said “The story is set in 1930, but it isn’t about 1930. It’s about truth and honor and love and fear and friendship, topics which don’t grow old.”

Director Valerie Curtis-Newton added, “I believe that the specific background issues of this play are still relevant. Reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare equity, and economic opportunity are all impacting our lives today. We need to build stronger communities to thrive.”

“It should be no surprise that Pearl Cleage’s work resonates with audiences and theater-makers. Her plays convey universal truths while placing the African American experience and people from historically marginalized communities at the center of the narrative,” said Seattle Rep Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez. “Blues for an Alabama Sky feels particularly relevant today as we navigate a world still grappling with inequality, dreams deferred, and the enduring need for hope and connection.”

With this staging 30 years after its 1995 premiere, Blues for an Alabama Sky affirms Seattle Rep’s commitment to reviving and reimagining new classics that deserve a place in the contemporary American theater canon.

Comments