Auditions Now Open to Join Seattle Men’s Chorus

Seattle Men’s Chorus is once again opening its doors to new chorus members with auditions on Monday, Jan. 6 from 6–9:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. All participants are required to register online before auditioning.

The Seattle Men’s Chorus is among the largest — and longest-running — LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. The Chorus turned 45 in 2024 with more than 200 members.

Established in 1979, the Seattle Men’s Chorus has performed at locations across the U.S., such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Boston Symphony Hall, and has toured internationally in Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Chorus has commissioned original compositions from renowned composers like John Corigliano, Gian Carlo Menotti, Ned Rorem, and David Diamond. Their shows have showcased performances with notable guest stars from stage and screen, including Nina West, Harvey Fierstein, Megan Mullally, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty, and Tituss Burgess.

Known for its annual holiday performances — including this year’s popular Ho Ho Ho: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show with performances running through Dec. 21 — the Chorus entertains audiences year-round with a mix of classic tunes and contemporary hits, all enhanced by creative costumes and choreography.

The upcoming auditions for 2025 include the Chorus’ new spring concert, Seattle Men’s Chorus Salutes Dolly Parton from April 5–May 18 with performances in Seattle, Bellingham, Everett and Tacoma.

The Seattle Men’s Chorus values diversity within its ranks. While the Chorus has worked to cultivate a more diverse group of singers, rising to 23% in 2024 compared to 16% in 2022, it knows it can always do better to reflect the community and creators it serves. The Chorus aims to expand this diversity through the upcoming auditions.

"Seeing a Seattle Men’s Chorus performance affirmed exactly what I was meant to be doing at that time," said Charlie Porter, who joined the Seattle Men’s Chorus in 2022. "It was a profound moment for me, seeing people of color on stage, embodying the same values and representation I aspire to bring."

Seattle Men’s Chorus rehearsal obligations include Monday evenings through performance week and at minimum one Saturday rehearsal each concert cycle.

“Making music with the Seattle Men’s Chorus is a gift that I get all year,” said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus artistic director. “To be a part of this amazing group of people is very special. I look forward to including as many members as we can.”

Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to complete this form on the Seattle Men’s Chorus website, and audition details will be distributed via email.

