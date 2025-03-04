Ahamefule J. Oluo Brings Dazzling New Work THE THINGS AROUND US To Intiman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Intiman Theatre has announced the Seattle debut of multidisciplinary artist Ahamefule J. Oluo’s dazzling new show, The Things Around Us, playing April 24 - May 4 at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway).

The Things Around Us is the third in a trilogy of shows from Oluo, following NOW I’M FINE and SUSAN. The creation of this final piece began during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. In it, Oluo uses looping technology, trumpet, clarinet, vocals, cardboard shipping boxes for percussion, and other instruments to create an expansive symphony performed live by one person. Weaving narrative layers throughout the show, Oluo shares deeply personal reflections and darkly humorous accounts of strangers, acquaintances, and friends that conjoin with the music to create a singular, transcendent experience.

“I have premiered all of my previous shows in Seattle, and that was always very special for me,” says Oluo. “It was a chance to share my work with my home audience before I refine it and push it out into the world. But with The Things Around Us, I get to bring the show home after touring it across the country, so it’s really polished and at the next level. I am excited to share the best possible version of this work with the city that means so much to me.”

Oluo is one of Seattle’s most acclaimed artists, with a wide range of work. They are a trumpet player, jazz musician, composer, stand-up comic, writer, theatre maker, and a real Nigerian Chief. They are a founding member of the award-winning experimental jazz quartet Industrial Revelation, and they have performed or recorded with numerous prominent pop artists including Das Racist, tacocat, Ke$ha, and Macklemore. They have produced comedy albums including for Hari Kondabolu and Dwayne Kennedy, and written for various TV shows. Ben Brantley in The New York Times called Oluo’s SUSAN “virtuosic.”

Tickets range from $20-$90 and are now on sale. Groups of 10 or more save by emailing groupsales@intiman.org. 20 Free for Everyone tickets will be distributed 1hr before every show at the box office (limit 2 per person). Learn more or book your tickets today at intiman.org.

