Activism Brunch: Climate Change To Livestream In February 2021

Mirror Stage's 2nd Saturday series continues in February with Activism Brunch: CLIMATE CHANGE.

Learn more about the complexities of climate change from a panel of local experts, including Erica Asinas of UW Climate Impacts Group, Cecelia Bitz, chair of UW Department of Atmospheric Sciences; and Savitha Pathi of Climate Solutions.

Find out how you can get involved and advocate for change, plus get a sneak peek of Mirror Stage's upcoming Expand Upon: CLIMATE CHANGE, featuring Bronte Amoy, Tim Gouran, Troy Johnson, Jasmine Lomax, Allyce Torres and Christian Zumbado.

This event will be live-streamed on Mirror Stage's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/ohUM_xMIAmk. You can also order brunch delivered to your door by Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes. All food orders must be placed by Monday, February 8. The T&T menu can be viewed at https://mirrorstage.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/TT-Menu.pdf.

About the Panelists:

Erica Asinas is a Filipina research scientist and project manager with the UW Climate Impacts Group. She received her MS in City and Regional Planning from Pratt Institute, with a focus on climate resilience, sustainable community development, and regenerative urban systems. Her professional mission is to promote equity in climate adaptation by using participatory research, policy analysis and social science methods to understand the disproportionate impacts of climate change and climate policy to frontline communities. Outside of the Climate Impacts Group, Erica serves as a resource to diverse nonprofits and community-based groups working to address pressing environmental justice issues in New York and now in the Pacific Northwest.

Cecilia Bitz is the chair of the University of Washington Department of Atmospheric Sciences and a professor who studies the role that sea ice plays in shaping the climate in high latitudes. She is interested not only in our present and future climates, but also climates of the past. She is actively engaged in research on improving prediction of Arctic sea ice and sea ice data assimilation, investigating wave-ice and coupled air-sea-ice interactions that control large-scale climate. As a well-known expert in her field, she leads several projects funded by the National Science Foundation and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, and has been called to testify to the U.S. Senate on Arctic climate change.

Savitha Pathi is the Deputy Director of Climate Solutions. To her, climate change is the biggest social justice issue of our lifetime. Savitha is responsible for organizational effectiveness and also oversees the organization's fundraising efforts. She continues her activism through her volunteer service on the Board of Trustees for the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience and the Advisory Council of the University of Washington's EarthLab. In 2018 she was on the fundraising team for Yes on 1631, helping raise over $15M to take on Big Oil.

Previously, Savitha worked at Seattle Foundation, the Collins Group (now Campbell & Company), and at the Women's Funding Alliance. In Washington DC, Savitha worked for the US EPA and Environmental Media Services (now Resource Media). Savitha has been recognized with the 40 Under 40 award from the Puget Sound Business Journal . She graduated from Bowdoin College.

Activism Brunch: CLIMATE CHANGE is part of Mirror Stage's 2nd Saturday series, digital programming developed to keep us virtually connected while it's not yet safe to gather in person. For more information, go to https://mirrorstage.org.