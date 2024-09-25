AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to the Dukesbay Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley and directed by Jennifer York comes to The Dukesbay Theater next month. Performances run October 25 - November 10, 2024.

The time is Spring 1912. The place is Brumley, England. The Birling family has just sat down to dinner to celebrate the engagement of their daughter to a rising young man in the community.

A mysterious police inspector knocks at the door and immediately begins to question the wealthy family and their dinner guest following the suicide of a young working class woman.

Is the woman’s death connected to this family, and if so, how? Dukesbay Productions presents a tale of investigation and mystery into the lives of five people who may have forged a tragic chain of circumstances.

An Inspector Calls features a multiracial cast that includes Kareyana Rose Aguon, Ejay Amor, Big Anderson, Eloisa Cardona, Andrew Fry, Gunnar Johnson and Mark Peterson as the Inspector.

The Dukesbay Theater is located on the third floor in the historic Merlino Art Center building. All patrons must be able to ascend a long staircase leading to the theater. There is no elevator in the building.

