YES-YA-YEBO to Play Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2023 Yes-Ya-Yebo! received two 5-star reviews, a 4-star review, a ‘Spirit of the Fringe' award, a nomination for the Offies, and lots of TV coverage.

In 2024, with 4 new cast members, alongside four returnees, Yes-Ya-Yebo! is a different show with more dancing, more singing, and even more energy.

From the rhythmic acapella beats of the Gum Boot dance, and the soulful Click Song, to the electrifying modern hit Calm Down and the ‘just you try and NOT get up to dance' joyous hit Jerusalema. This uplifting hour celebrates South Africa's 12 official languages, all infused with that unique township vibe.

Yes-Ya-Yebo! is more than just a show - it will leave you smiling and elated long after the final bow and deeply informed about the lives of these young people, all from the small townships of Nomzamo, Lwandle and Macassar.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More