Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon Bring In-Conversation Event to Edinburgh's Christmas

Edinburgh's Christmas has announced that book lovers Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon will bring a special festive edition of their in-conversation event, In The Company of Books, to Edinburgh's Christmas this year.

This special edition of In The Company of Books reunites friends and book lovers Val and Nicola to discuss all things literary, following a number of sold-out, acclaimed in-conversation events across the UK in recent years.

Joined by special guests to be revealed, Val and Nicola will explore the joys of reading alongside a few glasses of mulled wine and a lot of festive cheer.

Val McDermid has sold over 19 million books to date across the globe and has been translated into more than 40 languages. She is perhaps best known for her Wire in the Blood series featuring clinical psychologist Dr Tony Hill and DCI Carol Jordan, She is the recipient of six honorary doctorates and is an Honorary Fellow of St Hilda's College, Oxford.

Nicola Sturgeon is the MSP for Glasgow Southside constituency, and the former First Minister of Scotland – the longest-serving and first woman First Minister.

Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon said, “Books are magic. Portable magic, according to Stephen King. And like magic, books build bridges. In our case, an improbable friendship between a passionate politician and Scotland's queen of crime. Our love of books is what first drew us together and it remains the mainstay of that friendship. Every conversation we have eventually meanders round to the books we are reading, what we've been enjoying, what has been making us laugh or cry, or keeping us on the edge of our seats. And now we want to share the love. First up, festive fun at Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms with two stellar mystery guests; then off to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival where we'll be joined by two top names from the comedy world. We'll be interrogating our guests about the books that shaped them and why they love reading. Revelations galore await as we explore the love and laughter between the covers."

Unique Assembly, producers of Edinburgh's Christmas said: “We are thrilled to have Val and Nicola bring their in-conversation event to Edinburgh's Christmas this year. This is sure to be a highlight in the Christmas calendar and we invite everyone to grab a glass of mulled wine and settle in for what will be a witty, warm and insightful event.”

In The Company of Books joins a newly announced stellar line-up of performances taking place at Assembly Hall as part of Edinburgh's Christmas this year. These include the enchanting and inspiring children's show The Bubble Show; brilliantly funny stand-up comedy from Jason Byrne in Jason Byrne: No Show; the award-winning, critically acclaimed burlesque and drag parody show Swamplesque. For further information and to buy tickets, please go to edinburgh-christmas.com.

Edinburgh's Christmas attractions are open daily except Christmas Day, with varying opening dates and times available at the official website.

