UK Debut of Rickerby Hinds’ DREAMSCAPE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andy Jordan Productions Ltd and Hindsight Productions will present the powerful UK premiere of DREAMSCAPE by acclaimed writer and director Rickerby Hinds at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running 30 July – 24 August at Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower, Bramley at 13:30.

A visceral blend of beatboxing, spoken word, and hip-hop dance, Dreamscape is inspired by the tragic real-life story of 19-year-old Tyisha Miller, a Black woman fatally shot by police in California while unconscious in her car. Hinds reimagines her final moments through the fictional voice of Myeisha Mills, turning forensic horror into fierce lyrical remembrance.

Dreamscape has been translated into six languages, performed internationally to acclaim, and earned six NAACP Theatre Awards nominations, winning four, including Best Director and Best Lead Actor for John “Faaz” Merchant, who reprises his award-winning role for this production.

Structured around a clinical autopsy report, the piece contrasts the detached voice of a coroner with Myeisha’s radiant memories—twelve bullet wounds unraveling into moments of joy, youth, tenderness, and resistance. From dance to softball, first love to Black womanhood, Hinds crafts a blistering portrait of a life lost too soon—and a powerful indictment of systemic violence.

Venue: Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower, Bramley

Dates: 30th Jul - 24th Aug

Time: 13:30

Duration: 60 min

Ticket Price: From £10

Age Guidance: 16+

Comments