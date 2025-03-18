Tron Theatre Company Reveals Cast & Creatives For New Mini-Rep Season, Studio3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tron Theatre Company will host a brand-new mini-rep season Studio3, featuring work from some of the most exciting playwriting voices working in Scotland today. The three plays that form this mini-rep season: Alright Sunshine by Isla Cowan, Fleg by Meghan Tyler and Fruitcake by Frances Poet were all first commissioned by A Play, A Pie & A Pint. Now receiving a revival by Tron Theatre Company, Studio3 offers another chance and a unique platform to see the best new writing coming out of Scotland.



Thriller Alright Sunshine, directed by Debbie Hannan, explores gender, power and the politics of public spaces as a female police officer responds to a 'mass brawl' on the Edinburgh Meadows; absurdist comedy FLEG, directed by Dominic Hill in association with the Citizens Theatre, is set in Northern Ireland in the aftermath of the Queen's death in September 2022, and explores extreme loyalty and the romanticised notion of the union; and rom-com for existentially weary, Fruitcake (originally titled The Prognostications of Mikey Noyce), will be directed by Tron Theatre Artistic Director Jemima Levick, and following its run at the Tron.



Studio3 will feature a versatile team of actors who will perform across all three plays: Dani Heron (Radiant Vermin), Jo Freer (Cinderfella, The Alchemist) and Kevin Lennon (Castle Lennox, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh; Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Company), and a strong creative team that includes set and costume design by Kenny Miller, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and lighting design by Robbie Butler.



Each play can be enjoyed as a stand-alone performance or as part of special event days where all three shows are performed across one afternoon (Wednesdays and Saturdays), with food offers also available from the Tron café-bar to keep audiences sustained throughout the day.



Tron Theatre Artistic Director Jemima Levick said: "Studio3 was born out of three ideas; to revisit three brilliant short form plays that deserve to see a wider audience. To make something that was small scale enough to tour into community centres around the city and reach people that haven't necessarily visited us before at the Trongate. And, to create something that we don't see as much of anymore - event theatre - where we invite audiences in to see more than one show in a day. Our brilliant Changing House Studio is a great space to experience intense, impactful stories, so I hope this series feels exciting for both the theatre die-hards that fancy seeing three shows in a day, and for those who may just want to see one or two of the plays on separate evenings."

As part of Tron Theatre's commitment to connecting with local communities across the city, Fruitcake will also embark on a 6-venue tour in partnership with Glasgow Life from 22-31 May, visiting venues in Barlanark, Barrowfield, Whiteinch, Barmulloch, Knightswood and a special performance at the Lodging House Mission.

Running time for stand-alone performances: approx. 60 minutes with no interval.

Running time for 3-show event days (Wednesdays & Saturdays):

Alright Sunshine, 2pm; Interval (20 mins); Fleg, 3.20pm; Interval (1hr 55mins); and Fruitcake, 6.15pm.

