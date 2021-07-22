Traverse Theatre Company Presents STILL Beginning 2 August

Traverse Theatre Company will present France Poet's STILL from 2 through 22 August in person with social distancing, before streaming the production later in the month.

Across Edinburgh, five souls stagger towards each other, hoping to be transformed. Gaynor's got to leave the house if she wants to meet her newborn granddaughter. Stillness has been the only way to deal with her chronic pain but now it's time to move. Gilly's not sure what her dying dad's feeling but the one thing she knows from experience is that it's best not to Google it.

Dougie and Ciara have spent their last NCT class preparing for the labour pains ahead but now it's time for one last night on the dance floor.

And then there's Mick, who wakes up on Portobello Beach in the early hours of the morning with two gold rings in his pocket. He can't remember what they're for but he knows it's something important. He'll work out what if only his old pal, Pat, will stop buying him drinks...

Full of tenderness and humour, and woven through with a live, folk-rock inspired, musical score, Still is a cathartic story of life, loss and joy. Set in familiar locations around Edinburgh, this stripped-back production draws audiences straight into the heart of the story as we welcome you back into our space for the first time since March 2020.

Written by Frances Poet (Adam, Gut), directed by Traverse Artistic Director Gareth Nicholls (Ulster American, Crocodile Fever), with design by Karen Tennent, lighting design by Colin Grenfell and composition and sound design by Oguz Kaplangi.

Tickets are available here: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/still-in-person