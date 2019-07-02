The Establishment Bring New Comedy Show To The Edinburgh Fringe

Conjuring categorically stupid nonsense is harder than it looks. Dan and Neil however, make it look easy. Leave your refined, sophisticated tastes at the door (you are fooling NO ONE anyway) and get down with some of the silliest sods in this here town of scallywags.

A-class experts at a distinctly British humour - think Python, Pete and Dud, The Boosh - Dan Lees and Neil Frost have together been known as The Establishment, since 2015. This year they become Godfrey and Cecil - eccentric, charming and ultra-privileged English toffs. These gents, in their bowler hats and mismatching suits, are attempting to make the greatest show ever. Naturally, everything that can go wrong will....

Blending a heady mix of slapstick, clowning, improvisation, and quick-fired wit, audiences will find themselves convulsing with laughter, marooned in an absurd and sublime world of The Establishment's invention. This is classic British comedy with a refreshing twist. Fond of inviting their long lost Uncle Bertie on stage, Dan and Neil are prone to getting guest performers along to fill his boots; these guests have tended to be an illustrious lot, with past guests including Nina Conti, Dr Brown, Natalie Palamides and Red Bastard.

As well as winning the 2019 Best Comedy Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award, The Establishment were finalists in the New Act of the Year at the Leicester Square Theatre in London in 2017. They have been running a regular night with Nina Conti at the Moth Club in London since mid-2017. At Edinburgh Fringe 2017 they debuted their successful, critically acclaimed show The Establishment: Eton Mess at Assembly in Edinburgh and went on to tour it all over the UK, and internationally to Prague and Berlin. They have performed at the Battersea Arts Centre, Soho Theatre, Comedy Store and Glastonbury Festival.

As performers in their own right, Dan and Neil have a pretty good rep too. Dan studied at Ecole Phillipe Gaulier in Paris. In 2008 as one half of the duo Moonfish Rhumba, he was a Hackney Empire New Act and Amused Moose Laugh Off Finalist and they debuted their first full hour show at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2009. In 2014 his one-man show Brainchild received the Judges' Award for Theatre at London's Mimetic Festival and toured all over the world. He featured in Nina Conti's TV pilot Living With Monkey, performed with Phil Burgers (Dr Brown) in Bewhatthefuck at Edinburgh festival in 2014 and in Dr Browns Devised Ensemble at the Soho Theatre in 2017. The same year he also toured with award-winning theatre company, Little Soldier, in Derailed at the National Theatre. Dan is also co-founder of the London Clown Festival. Neil trained as an actor at The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. He also trained in clown with Mick Barnfather and Jos Houben (Complicite Theatre) and Phil Burgers (Dr Brown). Neil has worked with pioneering theatre company Shunt. He has performed his solo show, The Story of The Nervous Man (a silent comedy) at the Camden, Edinburgh and Brighton Fringes. At the 2015 Prague Fringe Festival, it was nominated for the Inspiration Award.

The Establishment perform 'Le Bureau de Strange' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August (not 13th). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/establishment-le-bureau-de-strange





