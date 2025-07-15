The Big House Make Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut With BLAZE FM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revolutionary London theatre company The Big House make their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with Blaze FM - explosive gig theatre weaving Drill, Grime and Jungle tracks through an electrifying hour of powerful, political theatre.

Welcome to Blaze FM - the pirate radio station pioneering new music as a voice to the madness outside. Throwing us back to the mid 2000s, Blaze FM examines freedom of expression, the strength of community and the foundations of one of Britain's most celebrated subcultures of rebel music. Police overreach, housing insecurity and the Home Office threats are uncovered through a crackdown on this illegal station broadcasting Drill Music to the people.

Led by father-figure Hubert, Blaze FM blasts from a rundown council flat in Hackney. Plagued by DTI signal cuts to the transmission and threats from the authorities, keeping the station alive with legit, fresh, new tracks for its loyal listeners is the most important thing. But there's more at stake than the station's existence.

Co-written by James Meteyard and Jammz and directed by Maggie Norris, Blaze FM was created in direct response to issues faced by those using the services of The Big House. Founded by Norris, The Big House was established in 2012 to support care affected young people and break the cycle of disadvantage that they might find themselves in. Creating professional theatre that directly reflects the real lives of TBH members, providing drama workshops which build valuable life skills, supporting young people to find employment and education.

Blaze FM evolved through work in development with members at The Big House and is the company's Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut.